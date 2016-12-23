Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-7) vs Boston Bruins (18-14-3)

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins tonight in Raleigh in their second meeting between the cross-divisional foes and the last game before the Christmas break. The Hurricanes are on a hot streak coming into tonight’s game with a 4-1-1 record over their last 6 games. The Bruins are fighting to hold the last Atlantic Division playoff spot, and the Canes are making up ground in the Metropolitan Division. Tonight will be a hard-fought battle between two teams seeking a playoff spot.

Boston is a tough opponent and comes with an Even Strength CF% of a whopping 54.99%. That is impressive and puts the Bruins at first in the league with regards to possession. The Canes will need to be ready defensively to hold off Boston. The Bruins won the last meeting between the two teams in the shootout.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Bruins Record 14-11-7 18-14-3 Last Result 3-1 W @ BUF 3-1 W @ FLA Last 10 5-2-3 4-4-2 FO% 51.2% 53.0% ES CF% 51.78% 54.99% GF/GP 2.59 2.71 PP% (Goals) 20.8% (20) 13.3% (14) SH% (Goals) 91.5% (4) 87.1% (2)

Who’s Hot

Jeff Skinner, why did I ever doubt him? I put Skinner in my “Who’s Not” category after the Hurricanes California road swing, and he has been on a tear ever since. With six points and four goals over his last five games, Skinner has the hot hand. He has been the heart of this Hurricanes team and has helped them with their recent push up the standings.

Justin Faulk had a slow start to the season and was drawing criticism in Caniac Nation. He is turning that around and his offensive production is re-emerging. Over Faulk’s last seven games, he has three goals and seven points. The Canes have missed Faulk’s production. If the Hurricanes want to make the playoffs they will need players like Skinner and Faulk to continue producing.

Who’s Not

Elias Lindholm had a four-game point streak in November, but since then he has cooled off. With only nine points on the season, Lindholm has only two assists over his last nine games. Lindholm plays in a checking role this season along side Jordan Staal. He has flashes of potential but isn’t living up to it thus far.

Storylines

The Hurricanes have points in their last nine straight home games. They will look to continue that streak.

Sitting seven points out of the playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes can make up another two points. They are tenth in the Eastern Conference and are trending upward.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Ryan McGinn Staal Lindholm Aho Teravainen Stempniak Nordstrom McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Lack

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:30 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

