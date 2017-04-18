Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman combine for an incredible ‘Hail Mary’ goal

The highlight you see above was dubbed hockey’s version of the “Hail Mary,” and that seems pretty fitting.

During the first period of Bruins-Senators Game 3 in Boston, Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson stretched the field and heaved a bomb down the ice from his own goal line. That major sauce pass landed perfectly on the stick of a streaking Mike Hoffman at the opposing blue line with nobody in front of him.

The pass was absurd, but the finish was nearly just as good.

One day after Alex Radulov channeled Peter Forsberg with a sick one-handed goal, Hoffman did the same to beat Tuukka Rask on the breakaway. The highlight-reel goal gave the Senators an early 1-0 lead and took a lot of air out of a loud building in Boston.

It’s certainly not the start the Bruins wanted, but it’s hard to mad at a goal that pretty.