Edmonton Oilers: Seven Players Named to NHL 100 List

The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of history in their franchise, and an impressive list of current and former players.

Seven Oilers players were named to the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players List Friday. This is a list that came out to celebrate the league’s Centennial Anniversary ahead of the 2017 All-Star Game. The Oilers on the list are Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Chris Pronger and Adam Oates.

Some of these are obvious choices. Gretzky holds the NHL goal-scoring and point record, and is considered the greatest player of all time. He helped lead Edmonton to four Stanley Cups and won nine Hart trophies and seven NHL scoring titles.

Messier took over as the team’s leader after Gretzky was traded to Los Angeles in 1988, and helped the Oilers hoist their fifth Cup in 1990. “The Moose” is notable for his experience and leadership qualities.

Notable Company

One of the more surprising yet deserving names was Grant Fuhr. The Oilers netminder helped the Oilers to all five of their Stanley Cup titles. He won the Vezina in 1987, registering 40 wins and leading the league in time on ice that same year. His acrobatic ability between the pipes makes him one of the best goalies to play the game.

There were other names, like Kurri and Coffey, that were not surprising, as they were both dominant players in their respective forward and defensive positions. Many consider Coffey to be one of the best blueliners of all time, as well.

Though Pronger and Oates didn’t play too long for the Oilers, both left their marks on the team. Pronger led the Oilers to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final and led Edmonton in the postseason with five goals and 21 points through 24 playoff games. Oates suited up for the Oilers in his last NHL season in 2003-04 and ended up scoring two goals and 18 points in 60 games.

This article originally appeared on