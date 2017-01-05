ECHL team unveils ridiculous ‘Rocky’ themed uniforms

The ECHL is no stranger to weird specialty uniforms. Minor league hockey teams love to find creative ways to put butts in seats, and the Toledo Walleye are just the latest example.

The team is holding “Rocky Tribute Night” this weekend and they’ll be wearing some truly absurd uniforms to celebrate. The Walleye showed off the unis on Twitter:

Yes, that is a full hockey uniform designed to resemble Rocky Balboa. The jersey is Rocky’s bare, sculpted torso complete with a championship belt, the hockey pants feature Rocky’s very American getup from his fight against Ivan Drago, and the socks are designed to resemble boxing boots.

It’s a fitting ensemble considering the Walleye will host the Brampton Beast that Saturday night, with both heavyweight teams fighting for position at the top of the ECHL standings.

The players won’t look silly for nothing, though. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off for a couple of local charities.

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 3: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets stretches prior to the start of the third period of a game against the Edmonton Oilers on January 3, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Edmonton 3-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

6

gallery: 5 things from the NHL you need to know this week

NHLI via Getty Images | NHLI