ECHL team unveils ridiculous ‘Rocky’ themed uniforms

The ECHL is no stranger to weird specialty uniforms. Minor league hockey teams love to find creative ways to put butts in seats, and the Toledo Walleye are just the latest example.

The team is holding “Rocky Tribute Night” this weekend and they’ll be wearing some truly absurd uniforms to celebrate. The Walleye showed off the unis on Twitter:

We'll be wearing these unis during our heavyweight bout with the Brampton Beast this Saturday. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o2fzyJTK0u — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) January 5, 2017

Yes, that is a full hockey uniform designed to resemble Rocky Balboa. The jersey is Rocky’s bare, sculpted torso complete with a championship belt, the hockey pants feature Rocky’s very American getup from his fight against Ivan Drago, and the socks are designed to resemble boxing boots.

It’s a fitting ensemble considering the Walleye will host the Brampton Beast that Saturday night, with both heavyweight teams fighting for position at the top of the ECHL standings.

The players won’t look silly for nothing, though. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off for a couple of local charities.