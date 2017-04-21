Duncan Keith delivered a brutal, clean hit that sent an opponent’s helmet flying

The Chicago Blackhawks’ season came to an end on Thursday night, but not before defenseman Duncan Keith took out some frustration on a unsuspecting Predators player.

In the third period of Game 4 in Nashville, Keith caught Preds’ forward Viktor Arvidsson with his head down and lit him up with a bone-crushing hit. The force of the impact was so violent that Arvidsson’s helmet was slingshotted off of his head and sent rolling down the ice like a detached tire in a car wreck.

Though brutal, Keith’s hit was clean and, fortunately, Arvidsson was okay in the aftermath. The Nashville forward went on to record a goal and an assist in the third period to put the Blackhawks away and complete the sweep for the Predators.