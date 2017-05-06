Ducks score three goals with goalie pulled, stun Oilers with incredible double-OT comeback win

The Oilers were firmly in control of Friday night’s Game 5 in Anaheim and seemed to be heading for a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks.

That was, until the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation.

That’s when the Ducks, down 3-0, got desperate and managed to score three straight goals — each with their goalie pulled — to mount an incredible comeback.

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has been the Ducks’ best player in this series, got the ball rolling with a lucky goal that deflected off an Oilers player’s back. Defenseman Cam Fowler ripped a wrister from the point to get the second goal around 30 seconds later. And then Rickard Rakell buried the equalizer during a mad scramble around the net with 15 seconds left in the period.

The game-tying goal was reviewed to see if there was goalie interference on the play. But officials ruled that the goal was good — much to the dismay of Edmonton general manager Peter Chiarelli:

Peter Chiarelli’s reaction to the Ducks’ tying goal was amazing pic.twitter.com/1SnRWUlppn — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 6, 2017

The game ultimately went to double overtime and the Ducks were able to cap off the incredible comeback with a game-winner from Corey Perry.

With their 4-3 victory over the Oilers, the Ducks now have a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.