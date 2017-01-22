Dallas Stars spoof Trump inauguration attendance stat

President Donald Trump was unhappy with how some media outlets reported the attendance for his inauguration, and said he believes that approximately 1.5 million people were present in Washington D.C. Friday. While it is unclear exactly how many people were standing on the National Mall, it is estimated that the crowd numbered around 600,000 or less.

The Dallas Stars had a bit of fun with the controversy Saturday, reporting an attendance of 1.5 million for a game against the Washington Capitals.

Stars Jumbotron with a topical joke. pic.twitter.com/9vsmTG1Agj — Kate Morrison (@unlikelyfanatic) January 22, 2017

The Stars typically average a total of 18,321 fans at home games, good for 15th in the NHL.

Also in attendance: dinosaurs.