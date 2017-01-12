Dallas Stars burn the Los Angeles Chargers by ‘stealing’ the Cowboys’ logo

Nick Schwartz

After the team formerly known as the San Diego Chargers announced they will be moving to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, the NFL unveiled a new (reportedly work-in-progress) logo – that, according to many fans, has made it the laughingstock of the league.

The Tampa Bay Lightning quickly noticed that it looks like the Chargers simply morphed the Lightning’s signature bolt with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, and poked fun at the Chargers on Twitter.

Not long after, the Dallas Stars decided to unveil their own new logo: A green Dallas Cowboys star.

It’s just not your day, Chargers fans.

