Columbus Blue Jackets First in Metro Division After Sinking Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins Faced Off in a Highly Anticipated Matchup on Dec. 22. The Hottest Team as of Late and the 2016 Stanley Cup Champs Would be a Matchup You Couldn’t Miss. Columbus Left the Match with a 7-1 Win.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been on a roll as of late. Columbus just keeps grabbing wins and has just grabbed first place in the Metropolitan Division after their huge 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The huge victory has also extended Columbus’ win streak to 11 games.

The Blue Jackets are now in first place in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points in 31 games, with a few games in hand than their competitors. It is now even more apparent that the Blue Jackets are ready to go all the way.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Then vs. Now

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season. Their season was filled with loss, failed attempts and an overall disappointing season. The Blue Jackets that took the ice last season would have never been anyone’s guess at leading the division the following season.

Now, the Blue Jackets have beaten odds. Columbus, led by head coach John Tortorella, has changed the way hockey fans see the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets now lead the Metro Division and are running through an 11-game win streak.

Columbus is ready to be a serious playoff contender this season. In Tortorella’s words following the game, the team has been playing very good and there isn’t any reason that they will be unable to keep that up.

Huge 7-1 Victory Over 2016 Stanley Cup Champs

The Blue Jackets were nervous going into their matchup with the Penguins. Coach Tortorella, post-game, stated that the team was nervous but the nerves quickly faded once they’re realized their own abilities.

Columbus veteran Scott Hartnell grabbed his ninth career hat-trick in the third period of the highly anticipated match. Brandon Saad, Cam Atkinson, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner also notched goals in the match.



Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky put forward exceptionally good play that contributed directly to the big win. Bobrovsky blocked 25 of 26 shots and posted a save percentage of .962.

The only Penguin goal of the matchup was from team captain Sidney Crosby. Overall, the Blue Jackets dominated the Penguins during the matchup. Columbus’ defense was strong, offense was consistent and Bobrovsky was on top of his game. For once it was the Penguins who couldn’t keep up.

Going Forward

Columbus is ready to compete. The Blue Jackets are facing their next few matchups with a humble approach. The team is playing together and playing well, therefore they want to do all they can to keep the wins coming.

All in all, the Blue Jackets are a good team. Last season many hockey fans would have stated otherwise. Who could have predicted that last season’s last place team would end up leading the division by the Christmas break?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to go all the way. Columbus is proving that the NHL and hockey fans shouldn’t underestimate their team. These players are determined and ready to keep putting their best play forward.

This team just beat the 2016 Stanley Cup champions and there is no reason that this team isn’t a very serious playoff contender. Now, the Blue Jackets will be looking to keep the winning streak alive.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Montreal Canadiens for their next matchup on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

