Chicago Blackhawks Roundtable: Outdoor Hockey Discussions

We have a short-handed Chicago Blackhawks roundtable this week, but we’re still offering some food for thought

How do you feel about outdoor hockey as it relates to the Chicago Blackhawks? Are you pumped every time they hit a baseball stadium or other outdoor venue for a game? Do you wish they’d take a break for a while.

Well, no matter your thoughts on outdoor hockey and the Blackhawks, we’re going to have a few questions about it today for another edition of the Chicago Blackhawks roundtable.

Now, with the holidays taking place this weekend, a lot of our writers were tied up with family commitments. So this will be a short-handed roundtable today, but we’re still going to try and bring you some good knowledge and opinions.

With that said, here are the roundtable questions for today:

Question 1: What’s your prediction for the Blackhawks-Blues Winter Classic result and why?

Question 2: If the Blackhawks get another outdoor game in the 2017-18 season, where would you want it to be, who would you want it to be against and why?

George Clifford

Question 1: Blues win. The Blackhawks notoriously underperform in the great out-of-doors, posting just one win in four previous appearances. The NHL’s relentlessly heavy-handed promotion turns these games into a media circus that appears to suppress the ‘Hawks’ on-ice performance.

Despite their thin veneer of highly charged motivation, the players hit the ice with all the eagerness of condemned men granted a reprieve with the final whistle.

Question 2: Assuming the NHL would nix a game played at the rink on Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, Minn., I would like to see the Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

As long as we have to put up with this outdoor game nonsense, let’s play an Original Six opponent in the most extreme winter conditions.

Aaron Goldschmidt

Question 1: Revenge will be the only thing on the Blackhawks’ mind. This will definitely be a physical game, but look to a showdown between two of the game’s top Russian stars in Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko.

This is an opportunity to showcase themselves as the premier wingers in the game. I’m taking the ’Hawks 1-0 in OT.

Question 2: If there is another Winter Classic game featuring the Blackhawks, I’d like it to be against the L.A. Kings.

Games against the Blues are fun, but the recent history with the Kings makes for an awesome brand of hockey. As far as the venue, the most common complaint is that outdoor hockey views are terrible.

Maybe they can solve this by taking advantage of the MLS stadiums not being used, like Chicago’s Toyota Park. It’s a great stadium and has a 30,000 capacity. The NHL can charge a bit more for seats, but it would make for a much more intimate setting.

Colin Likas

Question 1: I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Blackhawks win, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if they lose. Just based on recent outdoor performances and the idea the Blues should be wildly overmotivated, I’m guessing St. Louis walks out of Busch Stadium with a win.

The Blackhawks will probably forget to cover Vladimir Tarasenko again, leading to him scoring once and netting an assist. Alexander Steen annoys with random goals, so I’ll tab him for one. And a defenseman — Kevin Shattenkirk or Colton Parayko — will hammered one home from the blue line through traffic.

Chicago will put up a good fight, definitely better than the non-fight they displayed last year against Minnesota. Artemi Panarin and Ryan Hartman will dent the twine, but the Blackhawks will be chasing throughout against a Blues.

If the Blackhawks can take advantage of penalties the Blues will obviously commit while being overhyped for their first outdoor game, the result may change. Otherwise, St. Louis wins 3-2.

Question 2: The league has made an outdoor game happen in Los Angeles, so let’s do one in Texas.

I’ve been to a couple Blackhawks-Stars games in Dallas, and the crowd was pretty excellent both times. If Dallas finally figures out it needs a goaltender next season, the Stars could be a team to contend with. Regardless, this would be a Central Division showdown between two teams with a slowly re-budding rivalry (dating back to Blackhawks-North Stars).

Take this act to arguably the gaudiest stadium in the United States: the Jerry Dome, AKA AT&T Stadium, AKA the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It has a retractable roof, so no trouble going outdoors there. This would be a pretty grand stage as far as size, and it’d bring outdoor hockey to a location you know hasn’t seen it.

Mario Tirabassi

Question 1: I’m going with the Blackhawks in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium. It looks to be on the warmer side in St. Louis come day after New Year’s Day, so the cold shouldn’t affect any potential return from injury by Artem Anisimov, and Corey Crawford should be fully recovered by that time.

If that is the case, then the Blackhawks could be at full-strength against the Blues. If the Blackhawks can contain Vladimir Tarasenko, they’ve got a great chance.

Question 2: I DO NOT WANT THE BLACKHAWKS TO PLAY OUTDOORS IN 2017-18.

But if they have to, let’s get crazy. Blackhawks-Red Wings on Lake Michigan. Make it a huge project — block off a section of the lake to assure a flat surface. Build a solid bridge and pillar system to support seating for fans. Have an ice-fishing village on the lake, too.

Build a walkway from Navy Pier to the “Ice Arena” and build the fan village on the lakefront. The Alumni Game can be played on a frozen section of the polar bear exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium. If these things can’t be done, then it’s not worth it.

