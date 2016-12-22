Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Never Ending Injuries

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks injury bug when it looks like it’s coming to an end seems to continually keep popping up this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks 5 game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night by a team that hadn’t won in Chicago for 15 years, but that really isn’t the biggest story from the other night.

The biggest story to me is that every time the Chicago Blackhawks look to be becoming a completely healthy team, another injury pops up.

The news at the beginning of the week was that Corey Crawford would be back in between the pipes on Friday night when the Hawks host the Colorado Avalanche. The newest injury is an upper body injury that Marian Hossa suffered during the Senators game.

After the game Joel Quenneville said that the Hossa injury was a day to day injury, but anytime the 37 year old veteran gets injured is a concern to me. This season has been almost a rebirth from Hossa who already has 16 goals this season compared to 13 last year, so hopefully this is just a flesh wound and Hossa gets back on the ice right after Christmas.

Like I’ve said the last few days, the injuries to Jonathan Toews among others has been a silver lining for the development of Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza and even Tyler Motte who scored on Tuesday night. The Chicago Blackhawks may be a better team for all the injuries come April, but in the here and now it sure would be nice if the injury bug would just go away.

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Thursday morning.

