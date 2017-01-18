Chicago Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa Reaches 600 Career Assists

Chicago Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa added another highlight to his Hall of Fame career on Tuesday

In a season of milestones for the Chicago Blackhawks, Marian Hossa has reached another one. In the second period of the Blackhawks’ game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Hossa reached his 600th career assist.

Hossa recorded his 600th assist on Tanner Kero‘s third NHL goal. He would notch assists 601 and 602 later in the night in a crazy victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

He would record his 601st goal on Vincent Hinostroza’s sixth career goal. His 602nd assist came on an empty-net goal from Kero to seal the victory.

Assists breakdown

This season, Hossa has once again found the fountain of youth. He has 16 goals and now 11 assists for 27 points.

Many people do not remember Hossa began his NHL career in 1997-98 with the Ottawa Senators. He would appear in seven games that season, recording one assist. His first career assist came on October 12, 1997, in 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Hossa was with the Senators from 1997-2004. In seven season, he recorded 202 career assists.

He was traded to Atlanta before the 2005-06 season. He recorded two assists in his second game with the Thrashers on October 7, 2005. He got his first assist on Peter Bondra‘s first-period goal. It was Hossa’s 203rd career assist. He recorded 140 assists in three seasons with the Thrashers.

Hossa was traded to Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2007-08 season. He recorded his first of seven assists on a goal by Hal Gill. Hossa only spent 12 regular-season games with Penguins.

As a free agent the following year, Hossa signed with the Red Wings. In Detroit, he recorded 31 assists. He recorded his first assist on October 9, 2008, on a goal by Tomas Holmstrom.

After one season with the Red Wings, Hossa signed a 12-year contract worth $62.8 million with the Chicago Blackhawks. His first assist came on December 1, 2009, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He assisted Patrick Sharp‘s powerplay goal.

He has spent eight seasons with the Blackhawks and will likely finish his career with the franchise. He has 220 assists with the Blackhawks. For his career, Hossa has 602 assists.

Marian Hossa is 32nd player in NHL history to record 500 goals and 600 assists.#Blackhawks — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) January 18, 2017

With his current contract with the Blackhawks running until 2020-21, there could be more milestones added to Hossa’s Hall of Fame career. Perhaps 700 career assists? Maybe 800 career assists? Time will answer these questions for us.

