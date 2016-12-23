Chicago Blackhawks Host “Embarrassed” Colorado Avalanche

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche travel to play the Chicago Blackhawks after a lackluster home loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Back in November, I wrote an article on the first meeting between the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche, mostly highlighting the dysfunction of the Avalanche and which players the ‘Hawks should be aware of.

A couple months later, here I am again telling you the Avs are coming off a bad loss at home and will struggle mightily to beat the Blackhawks.

The ’Hawks are going into a Christmas break with the top record in the West, a surprise to many considering Corey Crawford has been out with an injury. Marian Hossa and Artem Anisimov are getting some early R&R after carrying the team for the first part of the season, but the ’Hawks shouldn’t have any problems tonight with their absences.

Avalanche experiencing plenty of woes

Last night, the Avalanche played the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game for which most hockey fans would demand their money back. The final score was 6-0 Toronto, piling another loss onto the Avalanche.

The Leafs are openly in a rebuilding phase, so this loss at home in particular stung the Avs fan base. A lot of fingers are being pointed at captain Gabe Landeskog, who keeps using the term “embarrassing” to describe the play of his team. Also, GM Joe Sakic’s seat has never been hotter.

The Avs have a lot of good pieces they can trade, but the question is when will they start to throw in the towel, if they haven’t already?

The hard realization for a lot of Avs fans is that they know their “core” isn’t the Blackhawks core. Many teams are modeling their franchises after the ’Hawks by stacking good young talent and locking them up after their entry-level deals expire.

The problem here is that teams are betting on young talent, and not focusing on their development. Chemistry needs to exist, not just mashing young talent together. Edmonton is a prime example of this, and the departure of Taylor Hall is a good example of how chemistry can outweigh raw talent.

Below are just a few problems the Avs have struggled with:

Development of No. 1 overall pick/Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon

Trading Ryan O’Reilly

Hiring of GM Joe Sakic and his conservative approach to free agency

The abrupt departure of coach Patrick Roy

The $22M contract of defenseman Tyson Barrie, who has a league-worst minus-20 rating

Inability of Gabe Landeskog to lead by example

The Avalanche have plenty of decisions to make in the coming months, and let’s hope dealing Jarome Iginla to the Hawks’ is one of them.

Blackhawks have their own issues

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks will be without centerman Artem Anisimov and winger Marian Hossa, who are both sidelined due to day-to-day injuries. Center Tanner Kero has been called up from Rockford and will be filling in on the fourth line. His stats this year so far in the AHL are seven goals and 13 assists.

Another familiar face who will draw into the lineup is goaltender Corey Crawford. Crow has been out of the lineup since early December and will hopefully have a good warm-up game against the worst team in the league. Scott Darling has been good in his absence and has earned respect from coach Joel Quenneville. Coach Q has said Darling will make more appearances this season.

With just 26 games played this year, captain Jonathan Toews has not produced to “Jonathan Toews standards.” So many people give him the benefit of the doubt, saying he does so much more on the ice that isn’t quantified. My response to that is so does Sidney Crosby, and he leads the league in goals and is third in points overall.

I know Toews has been injured and hopefully he didn’t return too soon, but the captain needs his scoring touch back. His last goal was on November 9, and he only has two points in his last five games. It shouldn’t be too long before Toews returns to his $10.5M form.

Jarome Iginla – RW, 6-1, 210 lbs., age 39; current stats: 32 games, 4 goals, 4 assists

Here we are again scoping an aging Cup-less veteran who can piggyback on the Blackhawks all the way to the Stanley Cup. Jarome Iginla had the chance to join the ’Hawks in 2013 and 2014, but he chose to play for Pittsburgh and Boston, respectively. Iginla is currently playing on the worst team in the NHL, and his numbers aren’t proving he has much in the tank, but numbers can be deceiving.

Iginla has never won a Stanley Cup and would be a great fit on a line with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. He brings leadership, physicality, and powerplay skill that the Blackhawks could use. The problem will be what the Avalanche will want in return and how much salary they will be willing to retain.

Being 39 and in the last year of his $5.3M contract, Iginla will simply be a rental for the remainder of the season. For the last few seasons, the ’Hawks have been buyers at the deadline, so they are no stranger to this kind of transaction. They rented Antione Vermette and Andrew Ladd but had to give up first-round picks and top prospects. Trading for Iginla will be no different.

If the Avs and Joe Sakic are smart, they will begin to look toward next season and take advantage of any expiring value they may have. Stan Bowman and the cap-restricted Blackhawks will need the Avalanche to retain at least two-thirds of Iginla’s salary and will probably have to give up one of their top young forwards since they will be keeping all of this year’s picks with the draft being held in Chicago.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it took a young forward and a future pick to make this happen, but the ’Hawks are in “win-now mode,” so don’t put anything out of the question.

Prediction: Blackhawks 3, Avalanche 2

After the Avs got blown out in Montreal by nine goals or so, they responded with a good win in Toronto. With the holiday just around the corner, the Avalanche probably just want to get to the break as quickly as possible.

We’re all waiting for the holiday break to get started whether you play hockey or not. And sometimes we tend to start that break early. Let’s hope the ’Hawks catch the Avs in that mindset.

Go ’Hawks!

This article originally appeared on