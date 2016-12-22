Chicago Blackhawks’ 2016 Christmas Wish List, Player By Player

For the second year in a row, Blackhawk Up was able to obtain the Chicago Blackhawks’ wish list for Santa

Well, we’ve done it again! Our spies at Blackhawk Up caught up with Santa’s elves before they headed back to the North Pole. It wasn’t easy. It involved standing out in the sub-zero temperatures, but we got it done. We were able to get out hands on the Chicago Blackhawks’ Christmas wish list.

So without further ado, here’s a peek at what our boys of winter are hoping for this year!

Ryan Hartman – Hi, Santa! There’s not too much more I can ask for now that I’m playing as a top-six forward. It’s pretty darn awesome to play regularly with Hossa and Toews. And I’m sure you must be proud of me; I’ve been keeping my temper in check and staying disciplined. I’ve actually been saving up to ask for this: I’d like a chance to drop the gloves with my nemesis, Andrew Shaw. Oh wait, we play the Habs March 14! I can take it from here.

Duncan Keith – We’re all squared away, Santa. Thanks for giving me my Christmas present early. That first goal of the season really did the trick. I remember how it feels now. I won’t have a problem scoring more.

Corey Crawford – All I want for Christmas is a little respect. I aim to earn it as soon as I get back out on the ice. At least an appendectomy was a more respectful reason to be out than that concert incident last year. I really learned my lesson on that one. I won’t be naughty like that again!

Jonathan Toews – I’m not going to lie to you, Santa. I’ve been snakebitten when it comes to scoring goals this season. And being out with an injury hasn’t helped either. I’d love to say that I’m happy doing well defensively and with faceoffs. But I have to help out the team! I’m the captain, after all. So for Christmas I ask to score more goals.

Scott Darling – I know it’s going to be hard, but miracles do happen, don’t they? For Christmas, I’d like to request that I’m somehow able to stay in Chicago next year. I would love to be a starting goaltender, but even if I have to be a backup for a few more years, it would be worth it to stay. Chicago is my home; this is where my support group is. Can you make it happen, Saint Bowman .. I mean Saint Nick?

Marian Hossa – It’s been awhile, Santa. Since 2012 to be exact. And I’m not sure how much longer I’m going to be able to play this beautiful sport. Perhaps I could make one more trip to an All-Star game for my Christmas present?

Artemi Panarin – These crazy Americans for some reason associate me with bread. So it would be really cool if I could have a bobblehead of myself holding a loaf of bread. What’s that you say? That’s been done already? OK, well then let’s talk about how much money I can make!

Dennis Rasmussen – I’ve really found my niche on the penalty kill this year. Now I’m not going to be silly enough to wish for powerplays for the other team. But when they do get them, I’d love to be a part of the penalty kill as much as possible.

Artem Anisimov – Let me back out there, Santa! This upper-body injury thing is no fun. If I can get out there as soon as possible, I’ll crash the net like there’s no tomorrow!

Andrew Desjardins – Last season I found my niche on the third line and was able to contribute to the team. This year, I feel like I’m flailing a bit. So as the season progresses, I’d love to find that niche again. Even if it’s on the fourth line, I’ll take it.

Vinnie Hinostroza – Recently I’ve had a chance to play more with my buddy, Hartman. As you can see, we have really great chemistry together. If it’s possible for this to continue, that would be awesome!

Patrick Kane – I wouldn’t mind if you could make sure my buddy the Bread Man gets a new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. I’ve become quite fond of him; we work well together.

Michal Kempny – I’m not sure what I need to do to get in the lineup on a regular basis. I’ve got some of the best possession numbers on the team! Maybe if you could magically make me a right-handed shot. That would probably do wonders for my chances!

Tyler Motte – Scoring goals in this league is really, really fun. Can I ask for a few more?

Richard Panik – Things seem to be happening in streaks for me this year. First I was the leading goal scorer, and then I had a slump. Then I found some chemistry with Krugs and Rasmussen. But when we get broken up, I tend to struggle. So for Christmas I ask that you grant me some consistency in my game.

Trevor van Riemsdyk – For Christmas I would like to stay healthy! I’ve had to deal with injuries last year, and part of this year as well. If I can only stay healthy, I will really find my groove.

Jordin Tootoo – Well, this one’s easy, Santa. All I want for Christmas is more ice time! Oh, and remember that Daniel Carcillo guy who used to play for the Hawks? He was kinda like me, and he scored a goal here and there. One goal might be nice.

Gustav Forsling – This eight-man defensive rotation can be very stressful for a new guy like me. I never know if one mistake will make me a scratch. So my wish is simple, Santa. Just a regular spot in the lineup is all I ask.

Niklas Hjalmarsson – I know it’s my job to block shots. But geez, how many times can I make a block, go to the bench in pain and still make it out for my next shift? I’m starting to fear my luck may be running out. So I guess I’d like to wish for continued good luck.

Marcus Kruger – I’m willing to do whatever is needed of me for this team, Santa. But I have to admit having the same linemates regularly certainly helps matters. If I could stick with Rasmussen and Panik on the third line, that might do the trick.

Michal Rozsival – This is probably it, Santa. I’m afraid this could be my last year playing this wonderful sport. I’m grateful to the Chicago Blackhawks for giving me another chance to contribute. When I do play, I feel like I do a pretty good job. So, if we do win it all this year, I dream about being the first guy to get the Stanley Cup after Tazer. That would be a great way to go out in style!

Brent Seabrook – Thank you for granting me my 300th assist right before the holiday. It will be nice to savor that over the Christmas break. Santa, I’m not sure if you noticed, but I have lots and lots of hair on my head and my face (prepping for the playoffs). But it does itch a lot. Could I have some kind of a powder to keep the itching in check?

Brian Campbell – I took a pay cut to come back here, Santa. I’m thrilled to be back in Chicago and playing with the Chicago Blackhawks again towards the end of my career. But would it be too much to ask for another Stanley Cup? I’ll work hard; I’ll play on my off side. I’ll play on the third pairing; I’ll even babysit one of the young kids. Whatever it takes, Santa!

Well there you have it! The Chicago Blackhawks have lots of great requests this year. Let’s hope Santa grants all their wishes and more!

