Carolina Hurricanes’ equipment manager sees action in net

Jorge Alves is the Carolina Hurricanes’ equipment manager. When Eddie Lack came up ill and unable to back up Cam Ward for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Alves became the team’s No. 2 goaltender, signing an official NHL contract.

Jorge Alves signs his professional tryout contract to serve as the #Canes back-up goaltender tonight. #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/i3DOaTLlr2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) December 31, 2016

Unlike most instances when this takes place, the Hurricanes actually made this one special for Alves, putting him in the net for the final 7.6 seconds of the 3-1 loss.

Alves has been one of Carolina’s full-time equipment managers since the 2012-13 season. He played in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.

The mask Jorge Alves will wear tonight features his fellow equipment managers. Erik Huffine drew caricatures. Jorge painted it himself. pic.twitter.com/PHympx1LhC — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 31, 2016

Classy move by @NHLCanes Bill Peters & coaching staff to put Jorge Alves in to close out the game. He's in the books forever #OneGamePlayed pic.twitter.com/CEV25Z5RaV — Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) January 1, 2017

"You're starting to make me emotional."@NHLCanes #HipHipJorge Alves, who played for NC State, signed a Professional Tryout for #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/9UgT4hxpoH — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) January 1, 2017