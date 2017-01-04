Capitals get roasted by Twitter after pathetic attempt at poutine

The Washington Capitals held ‘Canadian Night’ at Verizon Center for their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. As a part of the promotion, one of the vendors in the building sold poutine — a Canadian favorite that features fries, cheese and gravy.

Or, more fittingly, they sold “poutine,” as their attempt at the dish didn’t exactly look like what Canadians have come to expect.

For the sake of comparison, here is a more accurate depiction of the dish:

Now, most sports fans know that they probably shouldn’t expect the highest quality of food from stadium vendors. But, with that being said, the Caps’ weak attempt still deserves criticism…and they received plenty of it.

If this is what regular season Capitals poutine looks like, we’d hate to see the playoff version.