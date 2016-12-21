Buffalo Sabres At Florida Panthers Peanut Gallery Recap

The Buffalo Sabres lost another close game in a SO Tuesday night. Here’s what Adam thinks ’bout that!

Yes, I know I’m stuck in the 1990s, but it was a decade that brought us great things! We were treated to great rock music (Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden), EA Sports NHL94 (the best hockey video game of the 90s, though Mutant League Hockey is a close second), and Jaromir Jagr!

Since I am a product child of the 90s, I grew up watching Jerry Springer…even though my parents thought I was doing my homework in the family room at 10 o’clock at night, I strategically placed my school books in front of the TV so I could watch Buffalo Sabres games (and the post-game show with Mike Robitaille and Brian Blessing on Empire Sports Network) and Springer on WUTV Fox 29; which was broadcasted from down the street on Whitehaven Road…and with that long introduction—and honor to Jerry—I present to you my Final Thoughts on tonight’s Sabres game in Sunrise:

Glad that all of the Florida Panthers fans came dressed as empty seats, as usual. I was bummed out when we went down 0-1.

I was even more upset when we went 0-2. I remember in recent years, the Sabres would turn over and give up after going down by 2 goals, but they did not!

This team is not the team of the last few seasons; they can fight back when they want to. It was exciting to watch the Sabres fight back in the 2 nd Period.

Period. It was a GREAT sight in seeing Sam Reinhart —on the power play—plop himself in front of the net, fight for the puck, take a beating after the whistle, And most importantly , stand up for himself and throw a few punches at the Florida defenseman! It’s about time Sammy Boy grew a pair and made a stance!

sight in seeing —on the power play—plop himself in front of the net, fight for the puck, take a beating after the whistle, , stand up for himself and throw a few punches at the Florida defenseman! It’s about time Sammy Boy grew a pair and made a stance! Foligno’s fight, though drawn out and lack luster, was a good thing to see! It’s been a while since there was a fight and I’m glad Foligno continued the Sabres energy.

Even though I wanted the Sabres to play a full 60 minutes, at least they played close to 40 minutes. Yes, the 1 st Period was horrible! But they bounced back in the 2 nd and 3 rd Periods…beggars’ can’t be choosers.

Period was horrible! But they bounced back in the 2 and 3 Periods…beggars’ can’t be choosers. I’m thrilled that Buffalo’s power play is alive and well! It has been years—2006-ish—that the Sabres has a rock solid power play. I’m not saying that the current power play is like when Brier, Drury, and Dumont were on the team, but at least they are consistently scoring (though Moulson didn’t score tonight)

When Mark Pysyk was on the Sabres, I remember his name being called constantly. Tonight, I only heard his name being called once…maybe GMTM’s trade during the 2016 Draft was a good thing?

was on the Sabres, I remember his name being called constantly. Tonight, I only heard his name being called once…maybe GMTM’s trade during the 2016 Draft was a good thing? Speaking about GMTM’s draft time trade, I was bummed out that Dmirty Kulikov couldn’t score a goal or gain a point. I appreciated Coach Dan’s effort in having Dmirty play most of Overtime.

When we hit the Shootout, I knew it was GAME OVER . I’d like to see Buffalo notch another win in the Shootout sometime in my lifetime.

. I’d like to see Buffalo notch another win in the Shootout sometime in my lifetime. Lastly, congrats to Jagr for becoming the 2nd All Time Points leader.

And with that being said, “Take care of yourself…and each other!”

This article originally appeared on