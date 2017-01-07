Boston Bruins Now Second In The Atlantic Division

The Boston Bruins found themselves on the outside looking in going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers. But a win by the B’s and other teams losses find the Bruins now in second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Boston Bruins found themselves foundering and out of playoff contention. The Bruins knew they needed to come up big against the Florida Panthers. Thankfully, the Cats have been a sort of doormat for the Black and Gold in recent years. Brad Marchand, David Backes, and Riley Nash scored to give the B’s a convincing 4-0 win over the Panthers in Sunrise.

The Bruins did everything they were supposed to. They had a rough patch in the first few minutes, but they quickly found their game. The B’s were perfect on the penalty kill, and even put in a power play goal against the Panthers. Tuukka Rask earned his fifth shutout of the season in the win.

The win helped catapult the Bruins in the standings. The B’s flew past the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators. With their 4-0 victory, the Bruins now have 46 points. That places the Black and Gold into second place in the Atlantic Division.

Nothing like a good win to help the B's to get back in the playoff race. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/P7IjHFFUC8 — Andrew E Thompson (@Godwentwhoops) January 8, 2017

While the B’s can take a moment to enjoy their win, they can not be complacent now. Ottawa has four games in hand against Boston. Toronto has three. The only thing the Bruins can do now is to floor the accelerator and hang on for dear life. Hopefully, the B’s can use this win as a springboard to a long winning streak of their own.

