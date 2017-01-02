Auston Matthews Leads Maple Leafs to Big Centennial Classic Win

The NHL Celebrated 100 Years With the 2017 Centennial Classic. The Heated Match Resulted in a Huge Toronto Maple Leafs Win Against the Detroit Red Wings in a Close OT Win.

The 2017 Centennial Classic took place on Jan.1; it was an exciting Original Six matchup at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Detroit forced an overtime with a goal from Anthony Mantha in the last few seconds of the game. Toronto rookie Auston Matthews would later score the huge game-winning goal in three-on-three overtime.

The NHL also announced 33 of the Top 100 list of the top 100 best all-time players in the league. The list named 33 standout players from the early era of the NHL and highlighted some big Original Six players.

Toronto Maple Leafs Get the Win with Help From Matthews

The Maple Leafs took the win in OT with a huge goal from Matthews. The rookie was incredible during the game and was a big reason for the team’s outdoor victory.

Matthews grabbed two goals during the matchup. The rookie had the last two Toronto goals of the game, the last in regulation during the third period and then the OT winning shot.

Matthews now leads the Leafs with 20 goals and 32 points. This puts Matthews in first place among rookies in terms of goals and points. Previously, Matthews was trailing Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine but now he leads Laine by one point in both goals and points.

Matthews is continuing to prove that he is the bright future that is ahead for the Maple leafs. The rookie stood out dramatically throughout the game and proved that he has what it takes to lead his team to big wins.

Fellow Leafs rookie Mitch Marner also scored during the big match and gave the team a tie-breaking goal early in the third period. The Leafs put forward a great game against a very good and competitive team. The matchup overall wasn’t one to miss.

33 of the Top 100

The NHL has announced 33 of the league’s Top 100 players of all-time. The remaining 67 players will be announced at the NHL All-Star Game later this month.

See the full list of the 33 top players on the NHL’s list.

Going Ahead

The Toronto Maple Leafs made history today. Toronto brought home a win on the NHL’s centennial celebration and looked good doing it.

Now, hockey fans can look forward to the Winter Classic taking place the following day on Jan. 2. The Winter Classic matchup will be between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St.Louis Blues in St. Louis.

