Alex Ovechkin needed help escaping his own home after the power went out

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin needed help making his game against the Devils on Thursday night after the power cut out at his home.

Unable to get the house’s electric gate open, Ovechkin relied on ladders and some friends to help get him over his fence, out safely and to the game, which the Capitals ended up losing in a shootout.

Когда отключили свет,но надо ехать на игру и ворота не работают,всегда на помощь приезжает спаситель ситуации электрик @kuzy092 😂😂😂 A video posted by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

If you look carefully, you can see there is another ladder on the other side of the fence. That’s just smart thinking and teamwork right there. If that’s me, I’m hoisting myself over like an idiot, catching my pant leg and tearing my hamstring. That is happening every time.