AHL Weekly Roundup: John Ramage, Craig Cunningham, Milwaukee Admirals

AHL Weekly Roundup: Cleveland Monsters’ D-Man John Ramage Named AHL’s Player of the Week, Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Makes a Miraculous Recovery, the Milwaukee Admirals Keep Bringing NHL-Affiliate Nashville Predators Talent and more!

Welcome to the AHL weekly roundup. Here you’ll find the weekly headlines, matchups and standings for your favorite NHL affiliate teams. Catch up with the weekly happenings of the American Hockey League world.

The AHL had a few matchups in the last week and resumed after the holidays on Monday. There were some standout wins on Monday night including the Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (NYI) 5-2, the Tucson Roadrunner’s (ARI) 5-4 S/O win over the San Diego Gulls (ANA) and the Wild Iowa’s (MIN) 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (CHI).

There were a few number of games on Tuesday night. A few notable games were the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ (PIT) 5-3 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds (FLA), the Ontario Reign’s (LAK) 2-1 OT win over the Gulls and a close 2-1 San Antonio Rampage (COL) win over the Texas Stars (DAL).

AHL Weekly Headlines

AHL’s Player of the Week: John Ramage

The AHL announced the CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Monday. This week’s honored player is the Cleveland Monsters’ (CBJ) d-man John Ramage. Ramage has seven assists and nine points in 23 games this season and has been a standout for the Monsters this week. [TheAHL.com]

Grand Rapid’s Jared Coreau Looking to Prove

Goaltender Jared Coreau of the Grand Rapids Griffins is looking to prove his abilities in his recent call-up to the Detroit Red Wings. In face of the injury on Detroit’s starting goalie Jimmy Howard, Coreau is getting a chance at proving his NHL potential. He made 31 saves in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout victory against the Florida Panthers last week. [Detroit Free Press]

Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Makes Miraculous Recovery

Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham has been making a miraculous recovery and will be discharged soon. Cunningham collapsed on the ice on Nov.19 with acute cardiac arrest and was hospitalized, now he is recovering and close to a release. [TSN]

Chicago Wolves’ Wade Megan Scores First NHL Goal

Wade Megan of the Chicago Wolves waited 26 years to play in the NHL and only took one shot to grab his first goal. After being called up by NHL-affiliate the St.Louis Blues, Megan was quick to make his first game even more memorable. [St.Louis Today]

Milwaukee Admirals Creating Stars for Nashville Predators

The Milwaukee Admirals have created several stars for, NHL-affiliate, the Nashville Predators. Stars like Pekka Rinne, Shea Weber and Roman Josi have all been products of the Admirals. Milwaukee is keeping this trend alive. [NHL.com]

Condors Announce Alumni Game Participants for Condorstown Outdoor Classic

The Bakersfield Condors (EDM) have announced their Alumni game Participants for the Outdoor Classic. NHL Legends Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille will serve as captains for the big match. [TheAHL.com]

AHL’s Recent Suspension List

The AHL has released the list of player suspensions from within the last week. Milwaukee Admiral forward Cody Bass and Chicago Wolves’ goaltender Jordan Binnington will both be suspended for one game for their recent actions. [TheAHL.com]

AHL Weekly Division Leaders Update

Atlantic Division: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with .776 PCT.

North Division: Syracuse Crunch with .625 PCT.

Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins with .696 PCT.

Pacific Division: Tuscon Roadrunners with .674 PCT.

This article originally appeared on