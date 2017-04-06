The Washington Capitals just won the most meaningless Presidents’ Trophy ever

The Washington Capitals are kings of the regular season once again. With a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night, the Caps locked up their second consecutive Presidents' Trophy as the NHL team with the best regular season record.
And it doesn’t mean a damn thing.
Well, okay, that’s not technically true. It means that they’ll have home ice advantage throughout the entirety of their playoff run. But it means nothing if said playoff run doesn’t at least carry them to the Stanley Cup Final.
No ifs, ands, or buts about it -- anything less than a Prince of Wales Trophy this year would be a catastrophic failure by the Caps. Hell, you can make the argument that anything less than a Stanley Cup win would be a failure.
Obviously, raising the Cup isn’t easy. It’s been called the hardest trophy to win in all of sports. It’s been elusive for some of even the best to ever play the game.
Geoff BurkeGeoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
For the Capitals, what lies ahead could be a franchise-defining playoff run.
This is their second Presidents' Trophy in as many years, and third in the past decade. During that 10-year span, they’ve won seven division titles and finished atop the Eastern Conference four times.
In that same timespan, they have advanced past the second round of the playoffs exactly zero times. Zero.
In fact, the Capitals have made past the second round just twice in their franchise’s 43-year history. They were swept both times -- by the Bruins in the 1990 Eastern Conference Final, and by the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final in 1998.
Simply put: The Capitals suck in the playoffs.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Generally speaking, winning the Presidents Trophy doesn’t mean a whole lot in terms of determining playoff success.
Since 1985, only eight Presidents Trophy winners have gone on to raise the Cup that season, with three more finishing as runner-up. Six have lost in the first round of the playoffs.
But that trophy may never feel as insignificant as it does this year.
The Caps had a fantastic regular season in a tough division – all four playoff teams coming out of the Metropolitan will finish with over 100 points. As of right now, they have the league’s best defense and second-best offense. Nobody should try to discredit what they accomplished from October to April.
But nobody should also be surprised that the Capitals are regular season champions. After accomplishing the same thing last year, they kept most of their roster in tact and entered this season with a few depth additions.
They had the league’s best record at this year’s trade deadline, then they went out and secured arguably the most coveted piece on the market in defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
At that point, not only could they win the Presidents' Trophy, they were expected to win it.
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
With that in mind, any Capitals fan that tries to claim that finishing atop the table this year is anything to hang their hat on deserves that hat shoved right down their throat.
Taking pride in regular season accomplishments without playoff success to show for it is one of the saddest and most pathetic things in sports. As a Patriots fan, I want to throw up every time I go to Gillette Stadium and see the “16-0” banner hanging. I hope Colts fans feel the same way about their “AFC Finalist” banner or Warriors fans and their “73-win” banner.
It’s okay to recognize the degree of difficulty in reaching these accomplishments, but it’s also important to recognize that they don’t mean much if you can’t finish the job in the postseason.
To their credit, though, most Caps fans seem to “get it.” They understand you reap what you sow, and that their team has certainly earned and deserves its reputation as regular season heroes that will inevitably devolve in playoff choke artists.
They sell “Our Year” t-shirts, which play off the “it’s finally the Capitals’ year” proclamation that has been uttered far too many times. At this point, Caps fans use “our year” more as a sarcastic and pessimistic self-own than they do in earnest.
They love their team, but they understand and embrace the doubt.
Brace HemmelgarnBrace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
If any year were to actually be the Caps’ year, it seems like this would be it. This is arguably the deepest and most talented team that they’ve had in recent history (maybe ever) and they’ve got all the pieces you look for in a Cup contender – explosive offense, shutdown defense, and an elite goaltender in net.
Not only does this appear to be their best crack at a Cup to date, it may be their best shot for years to come. The Capitals have a dozen players on their active roster with expiring contracts. Many of them are key contributors – including Shattenkirk, T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams and Karl Alzner (UFA), as well as youngsters Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky (RFA).
Washington certainly won’t be able to retain all of those names (they’re right up against the salary cap) and they’ll likely head into next year with less proven talent and less depth than they claim right now.
Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin, who has been the face of the franchise since they drafted him first overall in 2004, is still a fantastic player (second on the team in points with 68) but could be approaching the downswing of his career. The 31-year-old is currently working on his lowest full season goals total since 2010-11, though he currently also has his highest assists total within that timeframe.
For some, it won’t matter how many years or points Ovechkin has left in the tank, and it won’t matter that he’s arguably the best pure goal scorer of this generation…not if he doesn’t have a Cup to show for it.
Brace HemmelgarnBrace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
So go ahead Washington, enjoy that second straight Presidents' Trophy and the home ice that comes with it. You certainly earned it and you should feel good about that. But, please, don’t feel too good, because now the pressure is on.
It’s an honorable feat to ice the best NHL team over an 82-game regular season, but it doesn’t count for much if you can’t earn those 16 wins that count for something – especially when you’re the Washington Capitals, the team that’s staring down the label of lifetime chokers.