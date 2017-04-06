The Washington Capitals just won the most meaningless Presidents’ Trophy ever

The Washington Capitals are kings of the regular season once again. With a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night, the Caps locked up their second consecutive Presidents' Trophy as the NHL team with the best regular season record.

And it doesn’t mean a damn thing.

Well, okay, that’s not technically true. It means that they’ll have home ice advantage throughout the entirety of their playoff run. But it means nothing if said playoff run doesn’t at least carry them to the Stanley Cup Final.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it -- anything less than a Prince of Wales Trophy this year would be a catastrophic failure by the Caps. Hell, you can make the argument that anything less than a Stanley Cup win would be a failure.

Obviously, raising the Cup isn’t easy. It’s been called the hardest trophy to win in all of sports. It’s been elusive for some of even the best to ever play the game.