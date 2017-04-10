The most exciting Eastern Conference playmakers heading into the NHL playoffs

Whether you're not totally up to speed up on the current state of hockey or just want a refresher after a long season, here's a handy cheat sheet with a few of the most exciting offensive playmakers from each team in the East.
Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins
Marchand launched himself into the 'elite' category this year with a fantastic run with Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey, then with a spectacular campaign in Boston. The Bruins winger finished the regular season with 39 goals and 85 points (both career highs) and is one of the best two-way wingers in the game.
David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
Prior to this season, the 20-year-old Bruins winger had shown flashes of offensive brilliance but still had areas of his game to work on. He came into this campaign with more size and strength and it not only helped him bring his game to another level, but it also helped him stay healthy for nearly the whole year. In his first full season, Pastrnak contributed 70 points (34/36) and became an integral part of Boston's offensive attack.
Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston Bruins
Bergeron may not be the most exciting center in the East, but he's one of the best complete players in the league. He can not only beat you with skill, but also with his hockey IQ and ability to make players around him better. After a slow start to this season, Bergeron finished with his lowest full season point total (21/32/53) since 2009/2010, but you should never underestimate his abiity or his importance to the Bruins.
Cam Atkinson, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Atkinson led the charge offensively throughout an impressive season by Columbus, tallying 35 goals and 62 points -- both team and personal career highs. He was huge for the Blue Jackets on both special teams units -- picking up 21 power-play points, as well as two shorthanded goals -- and in clutch scenarios, racking up eight game-winning goals this year.
Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
In his rookie season with Columbus, the 19-year-old Werenski quickly established himself as a stud worthy of the eighth overall pick the Blue Jackets used to take him in last summer's draft. Defensemen typically have a steeper learning curve upon entering the league, but Werenski's lethal offensive game made him an immediate impact player on the CBJ blue line. His 47 points (11/36) led all Columbus defensemen in points.
Max Pacioretty, LW, Montreal Canadiens
For the sixth straight season, Pacioretty topped all Canadiens players in points with 67 (35/32) -- tying a career-high. The Canadiens' offensive attack isn't overly impressive (15th in the league) so they'll need Pacioretty to be on his game. Their hopes of making a deep run will rely on the captain continuing to create offense and acting as a catalyst for the rest of the squad.
Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens
The veteran Weber was brought in to help push the Habs over the top in their pursuit of a Cup, and he had a pretty solid first season in Montreal despite his lowest full-season points total (17/25/42) in nearly a decade. He's dealt with injury issues to close out the regular season, but when healthy he's the pillar of that defense and also an explosive threat with an absolute bomb of a shot from the blue line.
Chris Kreider, LW, New York Rangers
The 25-year-old Kreider is a strong and speedy driving force in the Rangers top six and is capable of lighting a fire under the team at any point. The winger set career-highs with 28 goals and 53 points in an explosive Rangers attack this season.
Mats Zuccarello, LW, New York Rangers
Zuccarello topped all Rangers players in points this season with 59 (15/44). The fiery, undersized winger plays with a high motor and often is capable of pumping life into his team through his tenacious style. If New York is to get on a roll and make a strong run, his production and his emotion will be a big reason why.
Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators
A legitimate Norris (and possibly even Hart) candidate this season, the 26-year-old Karlsson led the Senators in points (17/54/71) and helped push them into a playoff spot with his strong play down the stretch. He dealt with some lower body injuries in the final few weeks of the regular season but should be good to go for the playoffs. That's great news for the Sens, who will need his puck-moving abilities to facilitate their offense if they want to hang with their opponents.
Mike Hoffman, LW, Ottawa Senators
The 27-year-old Hoffman may not be the most fancy of playmakers, but he gets the job done. He can fire absolute bombs off the stick and consistently finish his chances. He put up 61 points (26/35) this year, which was tops among Sens forwards.
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Arguably the best overall player in the game today, Crosby missed several games due to a concussion at the start of the year and still finished 2nd in points with 89 (44/45) -- behind only Connor McDavid. He's a master with the puck on his stick and is as good at dishing the puck as he is at finishing himself, so good luck trying to stop him. His 19 points in 24 games earned him the Conn Smythe trophy last spring.
Evgeni Malkin, F, Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins will need more than just Crosby if they hope to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, and Malkin is the next biggest weapon behind Sid. The 30-year-old Russian finished the season with a stat line of 33/39/72 and, much like last year, he'll need to bring that production into the postseason to power Pittsburgh through the East.
Phil Kessel, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins acquired Kessel prior to last season hoping that he'd provide them with significant offensive help and help them push for another Cup, and that's exactly what he did. He had another fantastic year in 2016-2017 in which he went 23/47/70 and was an absolute monster on the power play (30 points), so look for him to showcase that great vision and shot with the man-advantage.
Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
The top overall pick in last summer's draft had a tremendous impact in his first season with the Leafs, helping lead Toronto from the basement to postseason as an 18-year-old. His 40 goals and 69 points are both records for a rookie in the Leafs' 100-year history, and he's in good shape to take home the Calder later this year. The Leafs will only go as far as he (and some of his fellow rookie teammates, below) will take them.
Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Marner, who turns 20 years old in the coming weeks, wasn't far behind Matthews in terms of production and impact on this young Toronto team. His 42 assists led all rookie skaters. He plays with a whole lot of energy and is extremely fun to watch.
William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander rounds out Toronto's trio of outstanding rookie performers. His 61 points tied Marner, meaning the three Leafs young guns finished in the top four of rookie scorers this year (Winnipeg's Patrik Laine finished just behind Matthews). The soon-to-be 21-year-old was also a monster on the power play, leading all Toronto players with 26 points on the man-advantage.
Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
Despite finishing with his lowest full-season goals total since 2010-2011, Ovechkin still managed to pot 33 tallies and finish with 69 points on the year. He's arguably the greatest pure goal scorer of this generation and is a marksman from his office on the power play. The Caps have yet to make a deep playoff run during the Ovechkin era and they may not have a chance as promising as the one this spring, so Ovechkin will need to come through in huge fashion.
Nicklas Backstrom, C, Washington Capitals
Backstrom continues to be one of the most productive and talented centers in the league, picking up another 86 points (23/63) in Washington this season, 35 of which came on the power play. The 29-year-old Swede often seems to go underappreciated by many because of the immense shadow cast by Ovechkin's brilliance, but Backstrom is an amazing player who shouldn't ever be overlooked.
Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Washington Capitals
Shattenkirk was a prized pickup at the trade deadline and the Capitals are hoping that his abilities as an offensive defenseman will help make them even more dangerous as they push for a Stanley Cup. He finished fourth among defensemen in points (13/43/56) this season and continus to be an absolute menace on the power play.