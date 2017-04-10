The most exciting Eastern Conference playmakers heading into the NHL playoffs

With the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs just days away, it's time to start preparing for one of the best postseason thrill rides in all of sports.

It's never too early to figure out which players could be major difference-makers on the road to the Cup Final, and we've already tackled the Western Conference notables. With the Eastern Conference playoff picture now set, let's dive in.

Whether you're not totally up to speed up on the current state of hockey or just want a refresher after a long season, here's a handy cheat sheet with a few of the most exciting offensive playmakers from each team in the East.