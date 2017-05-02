The NHL got the Crosby-Niskanen incident right, and that should be the end of it

Game 3 of the Capitals and Penguins series brought some controversy on Monday night. During the first period in Pittsburgh, Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen knocked Sidney Crosby out of the game after delivering a check to the Pens captain’s head.

Crosby, who has a significant concussion history, was clearly dazed. He laid face down on the ice for a few moments before being helped to the locker room by a trainer. He didn’t return.

No update was given on Crosby’s status after the game but it didn’t look great. There’s reason to be concerned in Pittsburgh.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major for cross checking and a game misconduct for the play. He also may get a hearing from the league’s Department of Player Safety with the possibility of supplemental discipline, though the Washington Post cited a source saying he/she didn't expect additional punishment.

If the league gets it right, Niskanen shouldn’t be suspended. (Update: Niskanen reportedly will not have a hearing with DoPS.)