One thing each NHL team needs in the second half of the season
The first half of the NHL season is in the rearview mirror, giving us a pretty good idea of each team's strengths and weaknesses. Here's a rundown of the most pressing need for every team in the second half of the season as we head into the All-Star break.Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Anaheim Ducks
Need: Continued performance from John Gibson
The Ducks currently sit atop the Pacific division, and Gibson is a big reason why. The young goalie has been solid between the pipes even when the defense in front of him hasn’t been great. Through 38 games this season, he has a .921 save-percentage with a 2.27 GAA and 19 wins. And while those aren’t dominant numbers, they’re likely close to what Anaheim was hoping for when they invested in him instead of Frederik Andersen. If the Ducks can get better at controlling possession in the second half, Gibson’s numbers may improve further. But the team has to be pleased by what they’ve got from him so far overall, especially considering his $2.3 million cap hit.Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Coyotes
Need: Production from young talent
The Coyotes are stuck in the basement of the Pacific Division largely because their stable of young talent failed to produce and develop as expected heading into the season. Aside from established veterans Radim Vrbata and Oliver Ekmann-Larsson, no Coyotes player eclipsed the 20-point mark in the first half of the season. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Duclair, a highly-touted prospect that figured to be a centerpiece of Arizona’s future, was recently demoted to the AHL after putting up just 9 points in 41 games. Max Domi, 21, is about the only guy who gets a pass because a broken hand caused him to miss a significant chunk of time. Basically everyone else on that team needs to prove their worth down the stretch, even if the team doesn’t get much better in the standings.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Bruins
Need: Offense
The advanced analytics will tell you that the Bruins are the league’s top puck possession team, mainly because they’ve been able to generate a ton of shots through the first half of the season. That hasn’t translated to offensive production, though, as Boston remains in the bottom-third of the league in goals-per-game: The Bruins’ collective shooting percentage is horrendous (second-worst in the league at just over 6 percent currently) and their shot generation isn’t leading to enough quality scoring chances. For a team that is adamant about getting back to the postseason this year, the Bruins need to greatly improve at cashing in on their possession numbers and putting pucks in the back of the net. If they don’t, they’ll be on the outside looking in for a third straight season.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Need: Consistency
Heading into the year, Buffalo looked poised to improve offensively and compete in an Atlantic Division that wasn’t overly impressive. But losing centerpiece Jack Eichel to injury for the first 21 games threw a wrench in those plans and was a big reason the team’s offense looked anemic through a quarter of the season. Since Eichel’s return, however, the Sabres have been a better — though still inconsistent — team that is looking to get back in contention. If their roller coaster season can level off (for better or for worse) in the coming weeks, they’ll have a better idea how to approach the trade deadline and set the table for the remainder of the year.John E. Sokolowski John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Flames
Need: Depth
Sure, the Flames are looking to get back in the playoff hunt this season, and they boast one of the most dominant lines in the entire NHL with Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik. Behind them, they’ve also got Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau — two notable stars who haven’t had the most consistent seasons, but are talented enough to explode any any moment. And on the defensive end, they’ve got a very good top pairing in Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton, who are fearsome at both ends of the ice. But beyond that, the Flames aren’t anything to write home about. Their goal differential is in the red (though that can partially fall on the horrendous goaltending they got from Brian Elliott to start the season) and the bottom half of their roster is underperforming. They’re not going to achieve much if they can only rely on a top line and top pairing. They need better production and more consistency from the rest of the roster.
Sergei Belski Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Hurricanes
Need: Backup goaltending
Carolina's issues are more than just between the pipes, but this might be their most glaring. They’re leaning way too heavily on declining 32-year-old Cam Ward while waiting for Eddie Lack to recover from injury. Ward is in the top three for most games started by a goalie this season. And after a strong few months to close out 2016, it’s not that shocking that the workload is taking its toll. While Lack will provide relief eventually, there’s no guarantee he’ll be in top shape when he returns, and Carolina might not be able to wait if they hope to sneak into the playoffs. There will be goalies available on the trade market and the Hurricanes should probably consider looking for some help so that they don’t run Ward into the ground.James Guillory James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks
Need: More deadline magic
Assuming Jonathan Toews gets back on track and sees a spike in his production after a lackluster first half, the key to the Blackhawks’ success in the second half and beyond may lie in their front office dealings. Chicago and Minnesota are jostling for position atop not only the Central, but the conference as well. So the Blackhawks are looking to improve on the offensive side and have been linked to a number of rumored available wingers on the market, including a possible reunion with Patrick Sharp. Chicago general manager Stan Bowman has a track record of being able to pry valuable pieces from other teams on the cheap around the deadline, who then help his team make deep Cup runs down the stretch. He’ll likely look to work that magic again this year — though he’ll have to be creative without much room on the cap.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Need: To embrace the tank
The Avs had an awful first half and they won’t be competing for much down the stretch. With another disappointing season all but assured, they’re certain to be sellers around the deadline. They’re reportedly open to trading some of their top young forwards — including Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog — if they can get long-term help on the blue line. Regardless of whether or not that happens, Colorado needs to actively work to offload any expendable pieces around the deadline in order to stockpile future assets. With a lot of parity in the league this year, it will be a seller’s market, and it’s clear that the Avs are in a race to the bottom at this point. They may as well build for the future and go full tank for best lottery odds in this summer’s draft.Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Need: More of the same
Columbus’ 16-game winning streak was probably the biggest story of the season’s first half. It was shocking and incredible to watch — especially since the Jackets were believed to be a lottery team by many prior to the year. And it wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Columbus is a very solid team. Maybe they’re not as good as the standings suggest (a run like that will help a team vault up the standings), but good enough to be a playoff team. They’ve got a lot of youth, so it will be important for them to maintain focus and keep keying in on the things that made them successful in the first half: smart, reliable play on both ends of the ice and menacing special teams. Sergei Bobrovsky’s ability to continue playing at a Vezina-worthy level will also be a huge factor.Aaron Doster Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Stars
Need: Goaltending
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Stars could really use some stability between the pipes. The goalie share plan between Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen has been a disaster so far. Both have save percentages around .900, which is god awful — especially when you consider the fact that Dallas is committing $10.5 million to that tandem. It’s going to be an uphill battle for the Stars to overcome their rough first half. But even if they can’t sneak into the playoffs, figuring out a solution to their mess in net would still be a win.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Red Wings
Need: More success on special teams
The Red Wings are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in 26 years, and it’s not hard to see why. The Wings haven’t been impressive on either side of the puck and Petr Mrazek has been terrible in net while Jimmy Howard, who was playing well, is hurt once again. But the Wings’ biggest problem spot is their power play: It currently sits at just above 11 percent — not just the worst in the league, but the lowest for the franchise in more than 50 years. For a team that’s currently top 10 in man-advantage opportunities, that’s a major issue. They may also want to look at shedding some money at the deadline.Kevin Hoffman Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
Edmonton Oilers
Need: To just get in
It’s really that simple. The Oilers haven’t made the playoffs in more than a decade, and this year they’re finally back in the hunt. Turns out they only needed to win four draft lotteries until completely striking gold: Connor McDavid is amazing — quite possibly the second-best player in hockey already — and the team looks to finally be turning a corner. It’d be a big step for the future of the franchise to get some playoff experience under the belts of their young players, so a strong second half is crucial. With that in mind, they also need to find help at backup goalie, whether that’s youngster Laurent Brossoit or an outside option, because Cam Talbot is being overworked.Sergei Belski Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Panthers
Need: To find direction
There’s no question it’s been a frustrating year in Florida, especially considering they won the division last season: The Panthers have been incredibly inconsistent (and incredibly unlucky with injuries), they’re currently sliding and have the worst goal differential in the Atlantic so far this season. They’re on pace to finish as a bubble team at best this year, so they have to quickly figure out whether or not they’re going to be buyers or sellers at the deadline. The Panthers can either look to add a temporary fix and try to sneak into the playoffs, or they can sell off one or two veterans with expiring contracts to add some assets for the purpose of building around their promising young talent. Keep in mind that their general manager, Tom Rowe, is also currently serving as the team’s interim head coach.Robert Mayer Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Kings
Need: Offense
The Kings have been solid defensively and have managed to get by without Jonathan Quick to this point in the season. But their offense is somewhat anemic and it’s led to the team essentially treading water through the first half. Jeff Carter has been incredible, but he and Tanner Pearson are the only two players on the roster with goals in the double-digits. Despite excellent possession numbers, the Kings’ collective shooting percentage is among the league’s bottom five, so they need to start getting higher quality opportunities and finishing on those chances. And not just one line, either.Jayne Kamin-Oncea Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Wild
Need: Devan Dubnyk to sustain
The Wild were the West’s most impressive (and arguably most surprising) team through the first half of the season. A lot of that can likely be attributed to Bruce Boudreau, who, in his first season as Minnesota head coach, was able to improve his squads quickly. But there’s no question that the X-factor for the Wild has been Devan Dubnyk, who is having a season to behold between the pipes. At this point, Dubnyk is tops among starters in both save-percentage and goals-against-average, making him the leader in the clubhouse for the Vezina. And while he’s not doing it all himself — the Wild have been among the league’s best teams on both ends of the ice — if Dubnyk can keep up his stellar play the Wild will be that much tougher to beat in the second half and beyond.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens
Need: To stay healthy
The Canadiens have clearly been the best team in the Atlantic through the first half, and that’s pretty remarkable considering how many key players they’ve lost to injury. Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, and Andrei Markov are the most notable names that have missed significant chunks of time, but Montreal has managed to overcome those losses and remain atop the division all year. If they can get healthy (and stay healthy) and if Carey Price stays on top of his game, the Habs should be in great shape.Eric Bolte Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators
Need: To stay healthy
Despite a slow start to the season and losing two top defensemen PK Subban and Roman Josi to lengthy injury absences, the Predators are still in playoff contention. Even with those injuries on the backend, Nashville has been good defensively (especially in 5-on-5 situations) and have gotten solid goaltending as well. If they can get back to 100-percent (or close to it) then they should be able to get into the playoffs without needing to rely on a Wild Card spot.Perry Nelson Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
New Jersey Devils
Need: To explore trading Cory Schneider
The 30-year-old Schneider has had a disappointing season in net so far for the Devils, who still aren’t a serious contender. While Schneider is solid and the Devils spent years grooming him to be their starter of the future, it could be mutually beneficial for them to part ways. Schneider, who has a no-trade clause he’d need to waive, could go to a contending team in need of help in net while the Devils continue to rebuild. Meanwhile, New Jersey could add pieces for that rebuild while shedding Schneider’s salary ($6 million annually for the next four years) and commit to trying out the 27-year-old Keith Kinkaid (who has been playing well and has an expiring contract) to see if he can handle the starting job.Marilyn Indahl Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports
New York Islanders
Need: To make a splash
The Islanders had a horrendous start to the season, which resulted in the firing of head coach of Jack Capuano. But even with the odds stacked against them, they’re not necessarily out of the playoff hunt yet. We’ve seen plenty of times that teams can often surge after a coaching change. The Islanders have also been linked to numerous trade rumors (including those big names from Colorado), and a big trade may help inject new life into this season. Even if the Isles have to give up some of their bigger future assets, it’s probably worth it to compete now, considering they need to keep John Tavares happy in hopes that he re-signs beyond his current contract, which expires after next season.Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
New York Rangers
Need: Stability in net
An explosive offense powered the Rangers to a hot start this season. But things came back down to earth after 34-year-old Henrik Lundqvist began to show his age and faltered a bit between the pipes, and Antti Raanta got more time in net. With 27-year-old Raanta playing well, a possible goalie controversy loomed over the team and caused a bit of unrest. Lundqvist, the longtime starter in New York, has proven time and time again that he’s capable of carrying the team and has recently showed signs of turning his season around, so maybe there are brighter days ahead for the Rangers. But the team likely needs to find some consistency and stability in net to bail out their below-average defense, so either Lundqvist needs to stay on his game or the Rangers need to just commit to Raanta.Adam Hunger Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Ottawa Senators
Need: Another offensive piece
The Senators have done quite well for themselves considering their expected starting goalie (Craig Anderson) has been on extended leave to be with his family and one of their more reliable offensive players (Clark MacArthur) will miss the entire season. Mike Condon, who was claimed off waivers and then traded to the Sens earlier this season, has filled in admirably for Anderson and helped keep the team in the playoff picture. That being said, it’d be wise for Ottawa to add some scoring depth to that lineup down the stretch as they attempt to stave off teams close on their heels.John E. Sokolowski John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Flyers
Need: Better goaltending
The Flyers are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite competing in a vicious Metro division and its abysmal goaltending. Philly’s tandem of Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth haven’t gotten the job done: Both have save-percentages that are sub-.900 and the Flyers are top-five in most goals allowed this season. There will likely be goaltenders available on the market, and the Flyers might be in the market for one of them if they’re not comfortable with their current options (they shouldn’t be). Both Mason and Neuvirth have expiring contracts, which is a valuable bargaining chip, but the Flyers don’t have much cap space to play with so they can’t take on a big salary without sending money back in the other direction.Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins
Need: To be better on the road
This year’s Pens team is very similar to the one that won the Cup last year and they’ve played very well over the first half of the season, so I don’t know if they necessarily need any major changes in terms of roster or style. They were also the league’s best team in their own building over the first half of the season. But if they want to maximize their playoff positioning (or even compete for the Presidents Trophy) they’re going to have to steal more points on the road down the stretch. Every point is going to be crucial in that loaded Metro division.
San Jose Sharks
Need: More productivity from Joe Thornton
Thornton has never been a guy who will knock your socks off in terms of goal-scoring, but he has just three goals this year — all of which have been empty-netters. He’s on pace for 51 points, which is still solid for a 37-year-old, but it would be his lowest full-season point total since 1998-1999 — his first full season in the NHL. As the team’s top line center, he’s got to be more productive than that. Despite his struggles on the scoresheet, the Sharks are still thriving and pushing for the top spot in the Pacific. But if this team hopes to make another deep playoff run, they’ll seriously benefit from Thornton finding his offensive game again.Sergei Belski Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Blues
Need: To figure out their plans for Kevin Shattenkirk
It’s not quite apparent whether the Blues will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, but one name that will be thrown around regardless is Kevin Shattenkirk. The 27-year-old defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, and the Blues may elect to trade him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency — especially if they fall further out of contention before the trade deadline. But if the Blues are serious about making a late-season push, they may be in the market for goaltending help: Jake Allen hasn’t worked out as planned this season, as the 26-year-old has a save-percentage below .900.Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning
Need: To trade Ben Bishop
The Lightning have been a major disappointment this season, and may very well turn into sellers at the trade deadline. Ben Bishop’s deal is set to expire at season’s end and Tampa has made it clear that Andrei Vasilevskiy is their netminder of the future. That means the team either has to trade Bishop, or let him walk away for nothing in free agency. Which seemed like a difficult decision when the Lightning were viewed as favorites to contend for the Cup this year ... but much less so now that there’s a significant chance they may not even make the playoffs. They have a strong core and a bright future, so cashing in with a return on Bishop seems like the smart choice. The Lightning also have three key pending RFAs in Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Johnson, and Ondrej Palat and they may decide they can’t afford to keep all three.Sergei Belski Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs
Need: Defense
Yes, the Leafs are actually good this year. They’ve found major offensive success thanks to the arrival of up-and-coming stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander — two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, respectively. The future is bright in Toronto both this year and beyond, but the team still needs some defensive help. The Leafs are in the market for a high-end defenseman and may pull the trigger on a deal for the right price — whether it costs them a guy like James van Riemsdyk, who is having a great season but only has a year and a half left on his deal, or a younger prospect. They also could ride it out for the remainder of the year and then explore the market in the offseason.Dan Hamilton Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Vancouver Canucks
Need: To avoid temptation
The Canucks may currently be in the playoff hunt, thanks to a surprisingly impressive defensive unit thus far. But they’d be silly to try to buy (i.e., make moves for the purpose of winning right now) at the deadline. Their weak division has put them closer to the playoff picture than they really should be, and they need to seriously improve on the offensive end before they can be taken seriously. If they can add or develop long-term offensive help down the stretch, that should be their focus.Eric Hartline Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals
Need: To go all the way
That’s it. Period. Anything less is failure. Washington fans have heard “it’s our year” far too often in recent history without much playoff success to show for it. They’ve got all the tools to make it happen this year — great offense, superb defense, and very good goaltending — and this may be the best team they’ll have for a while. They need to stop at nothing to make sure they finally rid themselves of the “playoff chokers” label.James Guillory James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Winnipeg Jets
Need: To protect Patrik Laine
The 18-year-old Laine was the second overall pick in last summer’s draft and he’s already shown why: He had 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games before suffering a concussion in early January. The Finn has already shown flashes of superstar ability and is one of the biggest keys to the Jets’ future. And now Winnipeg has a chance to compete for a playoff spot with a strong second half, but their priority should be to protect Laine and put him in the best position to succeed for years to come.Timothy T. Ludwig Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports