One thing each NHL team needs in the second half of the season

Pittsburgh Penguins

Need: To be better on the road

This year’s Pens team is very similar to the one that won the Cup last year and they’ve played very well over the first half of the season, so I don’t know if they necessarily need any major changes in terms of roster or style. They were also the league’s best team in their own building over the first half of the season. But if they want to maximize their playoff positioning (or even compete for the Presidents Trophy) they’re going to have to steal more points on the road down the stretch. Every point is going to be crucial in that loaded Metro division.