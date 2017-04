The Stanley Cup Playoffs are well underway, so it's an exciting time of year for good hockey teams. But the NHL Draft Lottery is set for Saturday, so it's also an exciting time of year for bad hockey teams!

While there may not be a franchise-altering, generational talent awaiting the lottery winner as there has been in the past few years, there are still a number of players who can be difference-makers. Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier are the most hyped prospects of this year's crop.

So, with the ping-pong balls ready to be plucked, let's examine one reason to root for (and root against) every team in the running to land the top overall pick in this year's draft.