Here’s what every NHL team would look like in a ‘Christmas Day’ uniform
The NHL doesn't play through Christmas, instead electing to take a short break for the holidays. But what if they did play, and what if each team taking part in the holiday schedule wore a special uniform to celebrate?
The NBA does just that, so I decided to explore what the NHL's Christmas Day uniforms might look like. Instead of overloading on green and red, the NHL could potentially dream of a cream Christmas and bring a retro feel to their unforms.
Like the Color Rush concepts created last month, these Christmas Day ideas were generated using EA Sports' NHL 17 uniform creator. Let's take a look.
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets