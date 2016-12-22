Here’s what every NHL team would look like in a ‘Christmas Day’ uniform

The NHL doesn't play through Christmas, instead electing to take a short break for the holidays. But what if they did play, and what if each team taking part in the holiday schedule wore a special uniform to celebrate?

The NBA does just that, so I decided to explore what the NHL's Christmas Day uniforms might look like. Instead of overloading on green and red, the NHL could potentially dream of a cream Christmas and bring a retro feel to their unforms.

Like the Color Rush concepts created last month, these Christmas Day ideas were generated using EA Sports' NHL 17 uniform creator. Let's take a look.

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

