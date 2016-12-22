Here’s what every NHL team would look like in a ‘Christmas Day’ uniform

The NHL doesn't play through Christmas, instead electing to take a short break for the holidays. But what if they did play, and what if each team taking part in the holiday schedule wore a special uniform to celebrate?

The NBA does just that, so I decided to explore what the NHL's Christmas Day uniforms might look like. Instead of overloading on green and red, the NHL could potentially dream of a cream Christmas and bring a retro feel to their unforms.

Like the Color Rush concepts created last month, these Christmas Day ideas were generated using EA Sports' NHL 17 uniform creator. Let's take a look.