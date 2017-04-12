One reason to root against every team in the NHL playoffs

It's the most exciting time of year for hockey fans, at least those who are fortunate enough to root for relatively successful teams. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and that means pulse-pounding dramatics for the next few months.
You've likely already decided which of the 16 qualifiers you'll be rooting for on the long road to the Cup, but I'm here to tell you why you're wrong.
Nobody is perfect, so here's a very good and serious list of reasons to root against every team in the tournament.
Anaheim Ducks
Because the Mighty Ducks will never come back.
Arguably the biggest crime in sports remains Anaheim's decision to separate themselves from the Disney movie franchise from which they were born. In an effort to rebrand themselves under new ownership, they went from the "Mighty Ducks of Anaheim" to the much more boring "Anaheim Ducks" and ditched the best logo/uniforms in hockey for a handful of garbage instead. You should never root for this team until they stop denying who they really are and should be.
Boston Bruins
It's Boston.
Do you really want another parade in Boston? Do you really need another frat bro in a Larry Bird jersey who watched four Bruins games all year screaming in your face that Boston is the "best sports city in the world, kehhhddd!" At this point, nobody outside of New England should root for Boston to win anything. Plus, if the Bruins do raise the Cup, there's an 85-percent chance that it gets turned into a movie where Mark Wahlberg plays the hero.
Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau has a social studies quiz.
Hockey is great and special, but so is the education of our youth. A deep Stanley Cup run would cause Johnny Gaudreau to miss extended time from his fifth grade class and there's no way he'll be able to make up all that work. Plus, Mrs. Nelson gives a notoriously hard end-of-year math exam and if Johnny doesn't pass then he won't be able to go out with his friends this summer.
Chicago Blackhawks
They won't play a single indoor game ever again.
The Blackhawks have already won three Stanley Cups since 2010, so you probably shouldn't be rooting for them anyway. But if history has taught us anything, it's that another Cup win for Chicago would mean that the NHL would give them even more outdoor games, to the point that their season schedule will be entirely comprised of games outside. In fact, they may tear down the United Center just for good measure. That would leave the Bulls homeless. Do you want the Bulls to be homeless?
Columbus Blue Jackets
John Tortorella.
Coach Tortorella seems like a pretty OK guy and I'm glad that he had a bounceback season in Columbus this year. But here's a fact: Angry Torts is much more entertaining than Happy Torts, and I am here for the entertainment. A Stanley Cup title for the Blue Jackets would mean that the world is deprived of another hilarious Torts meltdown, and who are you to want to take that away from us?
The Oilers clinching their first playoff berth in a decade was a feel-good story for exactly one day, up until they announced they'd be wearing their blood orange alternates throughout the playoffs. Yes, those alternates will become their primaries next season (and they're okay) but their blue sweaters are one of the nicest in the league, so Edmonton should have let us enjoy them for one final run. Instead, they took that away from us and now we have to hate them for it.
Minnesota Wild
"Into the Wild."
Being into the Wild doesn't work out for everyone. The survival rate isn't fantastic. One minute you're celebrating a Stanley Cup, the next you're wasting away after eating bad berries in a van in the middle of nowhere. Proceed with caution.
Montreal Canadiens
They'll trade the Cup for character.
The Montreal Canadiens are a fantastic franchise with a rich, successful history. But if recent history -- specifically, the P.K. Subban trade -- has taught us anything, it's that too much excitement doesn't really fly for the Habs. If they win the Stanley Cup, this new regime in Montreal will probably dump the glorious trophy in search of something with more character -- aka older, a little duller and less camera friendly. Also, preferably a trophy that doesn't pledge $10 million to sick kids.
Nashville Predators
Real Country.
"Real" country music is still a very beautiful and very worthy thing, but unfortunately it is somewhat hard to find these days. Instead, we all have to deal with the same super basic, super crappy pop country songs shoved down our throats over and over again. Personally, I'm sick of it. Until Nashville rediscovers its roots and finds a way to get rid of Florida Georgia Line forever, they don't deserve a Stanley Cup.
New York Rangers
Photos of Henrik Lundqvist.
At this point, photos of sad Henrik Lundqvist -- fresh off his team letting him down once again -- are a staple of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It would be very unsettling to have that taken away from us. Plus, the sooner the Rangers are eliminated means the sooner Hank gets to take off the helmet masking his face everyday and get back to his true calling -- offseason modeling. That's something we can all get behind.
Ottawa Senators
They're senators.
It's been a rough few years for senators. You shouldn't trust a politician, especially one with the only negative goal differential in the playoffs.
Pittsburgh Penguins
"City of Champions."
The Penguins' Stadium Series jerseys this year featured an sleeve patch declaring Pittsburgh as "City of Champions," which was a bold move. The Penguins are reigning Cup champs and they've got four in franchise history, but it's not like that's unprecedented. They don't have the most Cups in the past decade, and they're even tied for second. They've won a total of three pro sports titles in those 10 years -- a very solid run, but is that worthy of the moniker? Factually, I suppose, but that means that any city that has ever won a title can just dub themselves the City of Champions. In fact, Cleveland was just as much -- if not more -- a city of champions last year. Cleveland!
San Jose Sharks
They're so cocky they wear playoff beards all year.
Playoff beards are a special tradition in hockey and something to look forward to every spring. The Sharks have done their best to spoil that tradition with the arrogant practice of wearing large playoff beards all year long, acting like they're entitled to a deep Cup run or something. The Sharks deserve nothing until they learn how to respect the game. (Also, it's very insensitive to people like myself who can't grow facial hair.)
St. Louis Blues
Cardinals fans.
Many Blues fans also double as St. Louis Cardinals fans, which some might call the classiest or best fans in baseball. Others may call them one of the most insufferable and obnoxious fanbases in all of sports. They even have a very popular Twitter account dedicated to illuminating how awful they are. Every fanbase has its bottom-feeders and I'm sure not all Blues fans (or Cardinals fans) are terrible, but you've probably seen too much to root for their happiness.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Millenials.
These days, millenials get blamed for pretty much everything. With a bunch of teenagers leading Toronto back to the playoffs, I guess we can add "the Maple Leafs' imcompetence" to the long list of traditions that millenials have ruined. We cannot allow these youths to continue taking over the way we have done things for years. A Stanley Cup for Toronto would be unacceptable.
Washington Capitals
Russia has too much influence in Washington already.
It's hard to imagine that most people aren't already sick of hearing about all the potential Russian ties to the nation's capital in 2017. I mean, Russian dressing is even controversial now. If Alex Ovechkin were to suddenly turn the Caps' playoff woes around and finally captain his way to a Cup this spring, it would be far too convenient for a lot of people. I fear for the conspiracy theories that would be born.
