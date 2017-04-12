One reason to root against every team in the NHL playoffs

It's the most exciting time of year for hockey fans, at least those who are fortunate enough to root for relatively successful teams. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and that means pulse-pounding dramatics for the next few months.

You've likely already decided which of the 16 qualifiers you'll be rooting for on the long road to the Cup, but I'm here to tell you why you're wrong.

Nobody is perfect, so here's a very good and serious list of reasons to root against every team in the tournament.