Making sense of the NHL-Olympics standoff, where there are no winners

You’ll have to go back to before 1998 to remember what it’s like to remember a Winter Olympics with no NHL involvement, but the memory is about to be refreshed. The NHL won’t be sending players to participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.
That was the decision announced by the league on Monday afternoon. The optimist in me hopes maybe there’s still time to hammer out a deal before the Games, which get underway about 10 months from now, but that’s wishful thinking. The realist recognizes that the current predicament doesn’t look good at all.
The reality of the situation is this: The NHL and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are locked in a standoff and neither side seems to want to give up any ground.
The NHL wants the IOC to cover costs of player involvement in the games, such as insurance, travel and accommodation expenses, which the IOC has done in the past – including 2014 in Sochi. On top of that, NHL owners want some sort of additional benefit for putting the season on hold and assuming risk of loaning players to the tournament.
If they can’t turn the Olympic dispute into a bargaining chip in the next round of CBA dealings with the NHL Players Association (which they shouldn’t be able to), then owners want a piece of concessions from the IOC. Reported proposals have included getting a cut of merchandising, being able to market the league while at the tournament, or home dates being “bought” by the IOC.
Not only has the IOC reportedly rejected all of those concession ideas, but they also refuse to pay for the basic expenses that were covered in previous Games. The International Ice Hockey Federation has agreed to cover the involvement costs (thought to total around $10 million) but the NHL is playing hardball and doesn’t want to let the IOC take advantage of them.
Simply put: For the NHL to loan its players to the Olympics, the league’s owners want to receive more, while the IOC wants to give less. Their attempts to meet in the middle have gone poorly.
So, is it worth it for the NHL to give up more ground to the IOC? Well, that depends who you ask.
A significant number of owners are clearly against Olympic participation, and it’s not that hard to understand why. Owning a team is a business, and it’s never in a business’s best interest to assume risk in loaning out its most important employees for little to no financial compensation in return.
The owners have also expressed a desire to avoid the mid-season shutdown that allows players to head to the Olympics, as well as the compressed NHL schedule that would result.
Most players will tell you they’re in favor of going, because the ones who get selected to play in the Games consider it a great honor and a dream come true. And those who aren’t selected? They get to enjoy a month-long vacation.
Not surprisingly, the players haven’t been shy about voicing their displeasure with the league’s decision to skip 2018. Some didn’t wait. Alex Ovechkin announced that he was going to go to South Korea and represent Team Russia regardless of where the league landed in negotiations. (Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said he wouldn’t stand in the way of any of his players if they wanted to compete, but recent reports suggest the NHL may not allow individual teams to let players go.)
In a statement released on Monday following the decision, the NHLPA said it was “extraordinarily disappointed” by the decision, one which they believe “impedes the growth of our great game.”
That last part has been disputed by some owners who aren’t thrilled with the 2018 host site. They’re not happy about the idea of making the sacrifice to go to South Korea, a market where they feel the potential of “growing the game” is limited.
The time zone difference in Korea will mean that the primetime games are on early in the morning here in North America. Passionate fans in the US and Canada will undoubtedly still do their best to tune in, but it’s certainly not ideal for broadcasting and marketing the game -- especially to casual or prospective fans.
That being said, the NHL has already launched an initiative to bring the game to Asia. China is clearly a point of interest for the league. This fall, the Kings and Canucks will play a couple of preseason games in Beijing and Shanghai.
Does the league really believe that those two teams, neither of which will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, will do a better job of selling the sport of hockey and tapping into a new Asian market than sending the NHL’s elite to Korea to compete on the world’s stage?
Of course they don’t, but only one of those options gives them a chance to immediately cash in and make some money. Owners only have an interest in “growing the game” when it’s places they feel like growing the game in, places that give them a better chance of lining their pockets.
If the owners had their way, they’d completely bypass the South Korea games altogether and expedite the 2022 Games in Beijing because that’s a site in their crosshairs. It’s a market they want.
But the NHL picking and choosing which Olympics and which sites are worth their time to participate in is a dangerous game, and for the NHL to determine there’s not enough value or interest to justify sending athletes to the Games is a slap in the face to players and fans alike.
Not only does it undermine the reason that so many value the Games -- for the opportunity to compete for national pride – but it also shortchanges those players and fans for their loyalty.
Considering how much players do and put on the line for the NHL and its growing pile of revenue, the final decision on whether to compete or not should always lie with the player. The NHL shouldn’t be able to stand in the way of players going to the Games and playing for glory and exposure on an international stage, even if the league doesn’t think the event is worth halting the season schedule for.
If players want to go and compete -- again, they’ve clearly voiced it’s what they want to do -- and the league can’t come to an agreement with the IOC, then the league should leave it up to individual teams to make a call. Chances are this won’t happen because it puts owners in a position to look bad, but it’s fair.
Lastly, we come to the fans. Maybe it’s fitting that they’re discussed last because they always seem to be the last thing on the NHL’s mind whenever it comes to the biggest decisions.
The fans that are most disappointed by the way things have played out are likely the same ones that stuck through the NHL through two work stoppages. They’ll likely be the ones that stick through a potential third in a handful of years.
Despite the lockouts, they’re the fans that continue to shell out money to the franchises through merchandise, through tickets, through subscriptions to broadcast packages and more.
They’re the ones that were willing to wake up early or stay up extra late to watch the games despite the time zone effect of South Korea playing host, because it’s worth it to see the players they love from the league they love. Or at least the league they want to love.
And, maybe most unfortunately, they’re the fans that will still sacrifice hours of sleep to watch the games, despite how disappointed they are at the league and at the IOC for being so stubborn and money-hungry. The only difference is that instead of getting to see the world’s best talent come together for a truly remarkable and spectacular product unlike anything else in hockey, those fans will be watching a bunch of amateur and Euro league players.
Regardless of who medals in an Olympics without NHL players, it's the players and the fans who have already lost.