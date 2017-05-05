The Rangers have pulled even … and the Senators might be toast

After dropping the first two games of their series against the Senators, the Rangers have pulled even with two big wins on home ice.
Things aren't looking great for the Sens as the series heads back to Ottawa.
Based on what happened Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, I wouldn't be surprised if Ottawa didn't win another game in this series.
The Sens were able to slightly outduel the Rangers through the first two games of the series -- they needed an improbably late-game comeback to win Game 2 -- but there has been a major shift in the latter two.
Ottawa is beginning to get exposed, and there are a few reasons why.
First and foremost, the Rangers' fearsome offense is breaking through -- both figuratively and literally.
Much of the Senators' success has come from their defensive scheme and ability to suppress their opponent offensively.
Ottawa doesn't have a ton of firepower on the offensive side of their lineup, so they're not going to win a ton of shootouts with offensively-skilled teams.
After holding New York to just one goal in Game 1, the Sens have had a tough time containing the Rangers up front. Ottawa won 6-5 in Game 2 but they needed a four-goal breakout performance from J.G. Pageau to do so.
In the last three games, the Rangers have scored 13 goals. They're using their speed and skill to break through Ottawa's defensive strategy and they're getting great opportunities on the rush.
More importantly, they're converting on their chances. And they're getting contributions from top to bottom.
In the past two games, the Rangers have gotten somewhat surprising (but very welcome) production from role players.
If the Rangers are able to continue rolling four lines, that will be huge for them. They'll be able to keep their headliners fresh and making Ottawa's defensive job tougher.
One thing is for sure...Ottawa doesn't have the depth to match.
Four of the Senators' last five goals in this series have come from one player -- Pageau. While his performance has been commendable, that's not an ideal distribution chart for Ottawa.
The silence of their other contributors has been deafeningly quiet. Bobby Ryan and Derick Brassard, who tore it up with 7 and 8 points, respectively, in six games against the Bruins in the first round, have just a single point between them through the first four games of this series.
Considering the Rangers have a pretty suspect defensive unit, that is pathetic.
If you're searching for a reason why the offense has gone so cold, you'd be best-suited to fix your eyes towards Erik Karlsson.
The Senators' Norris candidate on the blue line is the team's facilitator on offense and is arguably better than any other defenseman in the league at driving play towards the offensive end.
But he entered the series already playing through two hairline fractures in his foot, and he's only gotten more banged up as this series has gone on. The Rangers have made it a point to put bodies on Karlsson and be physical.
He appeared to be in a lot of pain after being taken out by Kreider during Game 4. He didn't play at all in the third period, and while the Senators say he will play in Game 5, it's unclear what percentage he'll be at.
If Karlsson can't stay on the ice, the Sens may as well not even bother. They're a completely different team without him. And it is definitely not the good sort of different.
Another reason that the Senators have had so much trouble getting on the board in the past few games lies between the pipes for New York.
Henrik Lundqvist has been in prime form ever since the series shifted to Madison Square Garden. In Games 3 and 4, Lundqvist stopped 48 of 50 shots for a combined save-percentage of .960.
Because the Rangers have done a better job of controlling possession lately, Lundqvist's workload hasn't been quite as demanding. (He faced 77 shots through the first two games.) That will be important for preserving their last line of defense as the series wears on.
Lundqvist had a rough go of things in Game 2 but if he can continue playing like he has for the majority of this postseason, the Senators may not stand much of a chance -- especially if Karlsson isn't on the ice or playing like himself.
The Senators are clearly frustrated with the way this series has shifted over the past few games, and that's understandable. They've been thoroughly dominated.
At the end of Thursday night's 4-1 loss at MSG, their frustrations boiled over. Things got pretty nasty late in the third period.