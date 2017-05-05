The Rangers have pulled even … and the Senators might be toast

Four of the Senators' last five goals in this series have come from one player -- Pageau. While his performance has been commendable, that's not an ideal distribution chart for Ottawa.

The silence of their other contributors has been deafeningly quiet. Bobby Ryan and Derick Brassard, who tore it up with 7 and 8 points, respectively, in six games against the Bruins in the first round, have just a single point between them through the first four games of this series.

Considering the Rangers have a pretty suspect defensive unit, that is pathetic.

If you're searching for a reason why the offense has gone so cold, you'd be best-suited to fix your eyes towards Erik Karlsson.

The Senators' Norris candidate on the blue line is the team's facilitator on offense and is arguably better than any other defenseman in the league at driving play towards the offensive end.

But he entered the series already playing through two hairline fractures in his foot, and he's only gotten more banged up as this series has gone on. The Rangers have made it a point to put bodies on Karlsson and be physical.

He appeared to be in a lot of pain after being taken out by Kreider during Game 4. He didn't play at all in the third period, and while the Senators say he will play in Game 5, it's unclear what percentage he'll be at.

If Karlsson can't stay on the ice, the Sens may as well not even bother. They're a completely different team without him. And it is definitely not the good sort of different.