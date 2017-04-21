5 reasons the Columbus Blue Jackets were eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins

In what was expected to be one of the more intense playoff matchups of the first round, the Penguins only needed five games for a gentleman's sweep of Columbus.
But while it was a surprisingly impressive campaign by CBJ, why were they sent packing so quickly?
Let's take a look.
Sergei Bobrovsky
As unfortunate as it is to say, Sergei Bobrovsky was terrible in this series. The Blue Jackets goalie had a miserable .882 save percentage and allowed nearly four goals a game.
Those kind of numbers aren't going to win you much — especially against a tough opponent like the Penguins.
It's tough to point the finger solely at Bobrovsky, considering he carried Columbus in the regular season (especially down the stretch), and will likely be the Vezina winner this year.
But yeah, he stunk.
They couldn't get hot at the right time
The Blue Jackets had a fine season, exceeding most people's expectations. After finishing with the second-worst record in the league the year before, a playoff berth alone — never mind top three in the division — would have more than qualified as a promising bounce-back season.
That finish in the standings was aided by a monster 16-game win streak early in the year — an enormously impressive run that put the Jackets in the playoff hunt and showed the rest of the league they could play at a very high level.
But as impressive as their run was, it was also just that: a run — one that was unsustainable and not a true indication of the team's threat level.
Predictably, they came back down to earth and had a tougher go of things in the second half of the season, during which they struggled to consistently beat good teams, and didn't carry much (if any) momentum with them into the playoffs.
Obviously you don't pick your hot spots as a team, and it's impossible to know what the Jackets could or would have done had their streak come later in the year. But this was definitely a team that got a whole lot of luck early on ... then sorely missed it when it mattered.
The playoff format
The Blue Jackets got hosed by the NHL's dumb playoff format.
Columbus finished with the third-most points in the Eastern Conference standings but got somewhat screwed over because of an insanely tough Metro division. Since the East's top three teams were all from the Metro, that meant the Jackets got the Penguins (second in the East and a Cup favorite) in the opening round.
Meanwhile, the Rangers — who finished behind CBJ — drew an opponent that earned less points than Pittsburgh, solely because they were division winners.
It doesn't make a lot of sense.
Sure, you eventually have to beat the best to be the best, but Columbus would have drawn Ottawa in a straight 1-8 conference playoff structure, which would have given the Jackets a much better crack at winning their first playoff series in franchise history. Which — if nothing else — would have been a treat for their fans.
There's no arguing that they were dealt a crap hand by the playoff structure, but if they felt they deserved better ... well, they sure did a terrible job of proving it.
If anything, this series showed that Columbus really isn't in the same class as the Penguins, even when Pittsburgh is without their top defenseman and starting goalie.
John Tortorella
A lot has been said about Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella and his old-school hard-nosed style. Some of it has been good, some of it ... not so much.
But Tortorella was certainly outcoached in this series. In addition to a number of questionable lineup decisions, Tortorella and CBJ failed to adapt: The Jackets surrendered a number of high-danger scoring opportunities to the Penguins. And as the series went on, Columbus failed to cover their areas of exposure. That's not great when the other team has guys named Sidney Crosby, Evegni Malkin and Phil Kessel.
In addition, it sounds like maybe — just maybe — there was a disconnect in philosophy in the locker room during the series. Tortorella loves to put an emphasis on the physical aspect of the game, and winger Scott Hartnell had some interesting things to say after Game 3.
“As much as you want to hit them I don’t think, well, obviously it’s not working,” said Hartnell, via the Columbus Dispatch. “Basically, all it does is tire you out. Watching the other (playoff) series, there hasn’t been that much of the ‘I’m going to run you over for the fun of it.’ At the end of the day, you’ve got to outscore them and I hope that’s what the guys do tonight.
Between the lineup decisions and the approach, it seemed like some guys on that team may have been gassed.
