5 reasons the Columbus Blue Jackets were eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins

They couldn't get hot at the right time

The Blue Jackets had a fine season, exceeding most people's expectations. After finishing with the second-worst record in the league the year before, a playoff berth alone — never mind top three in the division — would have more than qualified as a promising bounce-back season.

That finish in the standings was aided by a monster 16-game win streak early in the year — an enormously impressive run that put the Jackets in the playoff hunt and showed the rest of the league they could play at a very high level.

But as impressive as their run was, it was also just that: a run — one that was unsustainable and not a true indication of the team's threat level.

Predictably, they came back down to earth and had a tougher go of things in the second half of the season, during which they struggled to consistently beat good teams, and didn't carry much (if any) momentum with them into the playoffs.

Obviously you don't pick your hot spots as a team, and it's impossible to know what the Jackets could or would have done had their streak come later in the year. But this was definitely a team that got a whole lot of luck early on ... then sorely missed it when it mattered.