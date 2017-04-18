Can hockey fans distinguish ‘Fargo’ character names from NHL players?

With spring in the air and the Stanley Cup playoffs underway, it's an exciting time to be alive for hockey fans everywhere. But it's also a great time for fans of good television, as FX's critically-acclaimed TV show 'Fargo' is set to make its season three premiere on April 19.
As a huge fan of hockey and the comedic crime drama series, I wanted to see if I could mesh the two earlier this year at the NHL All-Star Game.
Since the sport and the show often feature quizzical names, I decided to ask some hockey fans in Los Angeles if they could hockey players from important 'Fargo' characters.
As a Bruins fan, it was bitterly disappointing to experience this group's failure to identify one of their own.
It took some convincing to assure this duo that I wasn't completely making up names off the top of my head.
Honestly, I'm pretty sure this group had no idea what was happening. Like, at all.
This guy was my favorite. Two things in life I will always appreciate are a good mustache and a solid attempt at sass. Unfortunately for him, I returned fire and he never saw it coming.