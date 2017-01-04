5 things from the NHL you need to know this week

Blue Jackets working towards NHL history

The Blue Jackets' stunning, magical run has no end in sight at this point. Columbus has won 16 consecutive games, which means that they have a chance to tie the longest single-season winning streak in NHL history this Thursday with a win over the Capitals.

If they extend the streak to 17 straight, they'll match the Penguins' run from the 1992-93 season.

That Penguins team, which won the Presidents' Trophy that season, was stockpiled with top-tier talent. The same can't exactly be said for this young Columbus team ... at least not yet.

But while the Jackets may not take home the Presidents' Trophy this year, they're putting themselves in great position to make a run at it, and will most likely be a playoff team at season's end. By then, they could own a piece of NHL history.

Not bad for a club that many projected to finish as a lottery team this year.

