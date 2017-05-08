5 reasons why the St. Louis Blues were eliminated by the Nashville Predators

With a 3-1 loss in Nashville on Sunday, the Blues were officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators of Music City silenced The Note in six games.
As a result, Nashville will head to its first-ever conference final to face the winner of Ducks-Oilers.
Let's take a look at why the Preds are moving on and the Blues are going home.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Nashville's defense
We knew heading into this series that Nashville's defensive unit was not only a huge strength for the Predators, but also one of the best blue line corps in the entire league.
They showed up in a huge way.
Ryan Ellis arguably had the hottest stick, scoring in three straight games, but Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban all finished with five points apiece. That group accounted for six goals in the six games this series. Mattias Ekholm added two assists.
But it wasn't just their production offensively that was worth admiring in this series.
They did an impressive job at limiting the damage from the Blues' weapons up front. Vladimir Tarasenko -- one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the league -- scored just twice in the series, with both goals coming in a Game 2 win.
Jaden Schwartz led St. Louis forwards with four points in the series. Everyone behind him was pretty quiet for the most part. After scoring 18 goals in the regular season, David Perron went goalless in the playoffs and finished with just one point.
The Blues needed to take advantage of their depth up front but they weren't able to do that. Instead, the Preds' defense suffocated them.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Special teams
The Blues' power play unit absolutely stunk this postseason.
After going 1-15 on the man-advantage against the Minnesota Wild in the first round, St. Louis followed up that abysmal performance by going 1-16 in round two. That's a whopping 2-31 (6.45 percent) overall.
Pathetic.
On the flip side, the Predators were able to convert four times on the power play in this series, further compounding the issue for the Blues.
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Predators' Bottom 9
To the Blues' credit, they were able to keep the Predators' top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson pretty quiet in this series. That's not easy to do.
That line accounted for just one even strength goal (from Ryan Johansen in Game 6) all series long. You would think that might be a death sentence for the Preds, who don't have depth to blow you away behind those guys.
Obviously, you would be wrong.
Not only did the defensive unit pick up a lot of slack from the top line, but the group of bottom-nine forwards also helped out quite a bit as well. And that's without standout rookie Kevin Fiala, who broke his leg in Game 1.
James Neal had three goals in the series, including an impressive snipe for the game-winner in Game 4. Colton Sissons was also quite good, adding three assists at five-on-five.
Nashville is obviously going to want more production from its heavy hitters up front in the Western Conference finals, but it has to be encouraging knowing that they can be held relatively quiet and still come away victorious.
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Goaltending
Both Jake Allen and Pekka Rinne had incredible first rounds. They were two of the hottest goalies of the entire playoffs.
But while Rinne was able to keep up his stellar play, Allen was much more mortal in round two.
The Blues netminder stopped 140 of 154 shots, good for a .909 save-percentage. Compared to his .956 mark against the Wild in the opening series, that's a major letdown.
Rinne, however, stayed impressive. The 34-year-old veteran stopped 151 of 162 (.932) and was rock solid between the pipes for Nashville when they needed him.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
SMASHVILLE
Although it was technically the Blues who came into the series holding home-ice advantage, it was Nashville that put home ice to better use.
The Predators won all three of their games at Bridgestone Arena, including the Game 6 clincher on Sunday.
Considering how loud and raucous that place has been through the first two rounds, it's hard not to think that it's given the Preds a bit of a boost. I would say Nashville has been one of the two best playoff atmospheres of the playoffs so far, with Edmonton being the other.
They certainly have plenty of reason to cheer. After all, they're watching their most successful team in franchise history.
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports