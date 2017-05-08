5 reasons why the St. Louis Blues were eliminated by the Nashville Predators

Nashville's defense

We knew heading into this series that Nashville's defensive unit was not only a huge strength for the Predators, but also one of the best blue line corps in the entire league.

They showed up in a huge way.

Ryan Ellis arguably had the hottest stick, scoring in three straight games, but Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban all finished with five points apiece. That group accounted for six goals in the six games this series. Mattias Ekholm added two assists.

But it wasn't just their production offensively that was worth admiring in this series.

They did an impressive job at limiting the damage from the Blues' weapons up front. Vladimir Tarasenko -- one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the league -- scored just twice in the series, with both goals coming in a Game 2 win.

Jaden Schwartz led St. Louis forwards with four points in the series. Everyone behind him was pretty quiet for the most part. After scoring 18 goals in the regular season, David Perron went goalless in the playoffs and finished with just one point.

The Blues needed to take advantage of their depth up front but they weren't able to do that. Instead, the Preds' defense suffocated them.