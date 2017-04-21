5 reasons why the Predators pulled off a shocking, historic sweep of the Blackhawks

With a 4-1 loss in Nashville on Thursday, the Blackhawks were swept out of the first round after finishing as the West's best team during the regular season.
They become the first one-seed to be swept by an eight-seed in NHL history, as well as the first team to be swept by the Predators in a playoff series.
It was a shocking end to Chicago's season, so let's take a closer look at how it happened.
Offensive drought
Well, this one is quite obvious.
The Blackhawks were shut out through the first two games and scored three goals the entire series. Their lone even-strength goal came from ... Dennis Rasmussen.
Not great.
Credit goes to the Predators for keeping Chicago frustrated but, holy hell, what a flatline from that offensive unit.
When you have two players who finished with more than 70 points in the regular season -- one of of which is the reigning Hart Trophy winner -- you expect to be able to generate a little bit more offense than that.
For all the incredible playoff performances and clutch goals that Patrick Kane has had on the way to three Stanley Cup victories, the Blackhawks' top forward has scored one goal in each of the team's last two playoff showings.
He obviously didn't get much help but Kane is the pillar of that offense, so when he's shooting 4% and failing to generate, that team is in trouble.
The dreaded hot goalie
Pekka Rinne may not be of the elite status that he once was, but he had a phenomenal series against Chicago.
Most hockey fans know about the horrors of running into a hot goalie in the playoffs and it doesn't get much hotter than Rinne's opening-round showing. The 34-year-old veteran stopped 123 of 126 shots (.976 save-percentage) and had two shutouts.
While those numbers are insane and likely unsustainable, Rinne was already riding a hot prolonged hot streak heading into the postseason. Since March, the Nashville goaltender put up a .932 save-percentage while allowing an average of two goals a game.
The Blackhawks should have seen the writing on the wall when Rinne was making saves like this one.
The Predators' top line
Though they don't have the deepest lineup of forwards, the Predators have some great young talent up front in Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.
Those three had an awesome series, putting up 15 combined points in the four games it took to dismantle Chicago.
The Preds also got solid contributions from the firepower on their blue line (Roman Josi, PK Subban, Ryan Ellis) and other youngsters like Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala.
Nashville will likely only go as far as the top line can carry it but the Predators were great in the opening round.
Lack of energy
Blame it on the four-game losing streak Chicago carried into the postseason, blame it on a lot of old legs with mileage, blame it on whatever you want -- the Blackhawks came out flat throughout this series.
Attributing postseason successes to teams and players "wanting it more" is profoundly lazy -- lack of desire to win a Cup isn't what usually does teams in. I don't think the Blackhawks necessarily suffered from a lack of effort, but there was definitely a lack of energy that made them mortal.
In years past, it was impossible to rule out the Blackhawks even when they were in a hole because they so often found a way to fight their way out of it. That feeling did not attach itself to this year's playoff Blackhawks.
They seemed worn down. Small deficits felt bigger and Chicago's leads didn't feel safe.
The most telling example came in Game 3 when the 'Hawks held a 2-0 lead going into the third period with a great chance to get back in the series, then Nashville stormed back and forced overtime before winning it.
That game was a dagger, especially because it felt like Nashville beat Chicago at its own game.
Fate
Come on, let's be real -- this kind of doom had to find the Blackhawks at some point.
That franchise has essentially been the gold standard of the NHL over the past decade, finding ways to sustain levels of success that went unmatched. There's no question that there is (or at least was) a modern-day dynasty in Chicago.
But in a league that's designed for parity, there had to be bitter disappointment mixed in somewhere along the line.
The Blackhawks have been eliminated in the early rounds before, but never as a top seed and never in such a demoralizing fashion.
So, for all the successes and riches that the Blachawks have had in recent years, it feels just a little bit right that they now fall on the wrong side of the biggest opening-round upset in league history.
