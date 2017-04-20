5 reasons why the Calgary Flames got swept by the Anaheim Ducks

With a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday night, the Flames became the first team to get knocked out of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff ring.
It only took the minimum four games for Anaheim to bounce Calgary, which may have come as a surprise to some.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some reasons why the Flames are trading in hockey bags for the golf bags so soon.
Sergei BelskiSergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Goaltending
Brian Elliott was not very good for the Flames during the regular season, posting a .910 save-percentage with a 2.55 goals-against-average.
But he was very solid in net during his previous two playoff runs with the St. Louis Blues, so there was hope that he could turn it around this postseason for Calgary.
Um, about that ...
Goaltending is critical in the playoffs and it was incredibly lopsided in this series.
Elliott absolutely stunk. There's really no other way to put it. He only had an .880 save-percentage while letting upwards of four goals per game. That's not going to get the job done.
On the flip side, the Ducks' goaltending was solid for most of the series. John Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots before being pulled in Game 3 (Jonathan Bernier stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief), but he bounced back in Game 4 and finished the series with a collective .926 save-percentage and a 2.60 GAA.
Candice WardCandice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Lack of even-strength production
The Flames are strong on the top half of their roster but have been plagued by a lack of depth beyond that all year. Considering how important depth is for a strong playoff run, that was always going to be an issue for them.
Unfortunately, Calgary didn't even get much production from their lineup's heavy-hitters — at least not at even-strength.
Top centerman Sean Monahan led the team in points with five (four goals and an assist), but all of those points came on the power play.
The Flames scored two five-on-five goals all series long, neither of which came from a top-six forward. Those top six forwards had just one point between them at even-strength in four games.
That is a horrendous lack of production from the guys Calgary relied on all year long.
Sergei BelskiSergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
The Honda Center
"You can't win here."
Gary A. VasquezGary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Bad luck
It's hard to quantify "puck luck" but make no mistake — it's a real thing that can make or break a team in the postseason. The Flames didn't get much of it this series.
Because despite the sweep, it still was a pretty competitive series. Game 4 was the only contest to be decided by more than a single goal, and even that was because of a late empty-netter by Anaheim.
Calgary could have easily taken one or two of those games had they gotten a fortunate break, and that's something even Ducks coach Randy Carlyle conceded.
"They were true to their word in saying they deserved, probably, a better fate in some of those situations," Carlyle said after Game 4.
But you can't just rely on luck to go your way. The Ducks did a better job of capitalizing on the chances that were in front of them.
Candice WardCandice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Because I picked them to win
That's right, folks ... I picked the Flames to upset the Ducks in the first round, which should have told you all you needed to know from the outset. Just another example of why you should never, ever listen to anything I say.