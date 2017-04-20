5 reasons why the Calgary Flames got swept by the Anaheim Ducks

Goaltending

Brian Elliott was not very good for the Flames during the regular season, posting a .910 save-percentage with a 2.55 goals-against-average.

But he was very solid in net during his previous two playoff runs with the St. Louis Blues, so there was hope that he could turn it around this postseason for Calgary.

Um, about that ...

Goaltending is critical in the playoffs and it was incredibly lopsided in this series.

Elliott absolutely stunk. There's really no other way to put it. He only had an .880 save-percentage while letting upwards of four goals per game. That's not going to get the job done.

On the flip side, the Ducks' goaltending was solid for most of the series. John Gibson gave up four goals on 16 shots before being pulled in Game 3 (Jonathan Bernier stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief), but he bounced back in Game 4 and finished the series with a collective .926 save-percentage and a 2.60 GAA.