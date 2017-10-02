Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira don’t agree on Matt Ryan’s fumble

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan's second-half fumble was a key play in the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills. NFL rules experts Dean Blandino & Mike Pereira don't agree on the play.

More NFL Videos

Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira don't agree on Matt Ryan's fumble

Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira don't agree on Matt Ryan's fumble

15 mins ago

How does Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard boost his recovery each week? | PROCast

How does Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard boost his recovery each week? | PROCast

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd on Patriots defense: 'Everything is beating them'

Colin Cowherd on Patriots defense: 'Everything is beating them'

2 hours ago

'On The Bus' DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans

'On The Bus' DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans

2 hours ago

Have the Patriots been exposed?

Have the Patriots been exposed?

3 hours ago

The Rams appear to be the best team in the NFC West

The Rams appear to be the best team in the NFC West

3 hours ago

More NFL Videos»