Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, leaves the game
Minnesota Vikings' Rookie Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, out for the game.
More NFL Videos
Daryl Johnston: Todd Gurley already of one NFL's top backs
Just now
Mike Pereira explains how Antonio Brown's 'catch' with his knee down became a Ravens interception
15 mins ago
Cam Newton becomes the first QB with 50+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history
1 hr ago
Ezekiel Elliott gifts his mom the ball after scoring his second TD of the day
1 hr ago
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook fumbles after non-contact knee injury, leaves the game
1 hr ago
Peter Schrager reveals his surprising pick for the NFL's best cornerback
2 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW