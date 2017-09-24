Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints’ 34-13 rout over the Panthers
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard touchdown strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.
More NFL Videos
Stefon Diggs elevates to haul in Case Keenum's 17-yard TD pass
15 mins ago
Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over the Panthers
15 mins ago
Former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino explains controversial Emmanuel Sanders non-catch
1 hr ago
Watch every NFL team that protested ahead of Sunday’s early games
1 hr ago
DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus
3 hours ago
Rob Riggle plays therapist in his week 3 NFL picks
3 hours ago
More NFL Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED