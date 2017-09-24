Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints’ 34-13 rout over the Panthers

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard touchdown strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

More NFL Videos

Stefon Diggs elevates to haul in Case Keenum's 17-yard TD pass

Stefon Diggs elevates to haul in Case Keenum's 17-yard TD pass

15 mins ago

Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over the Panthers

Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over the Panthers

15 mins ago

Former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino explains controversial Emmanuel Sanders non-catch

Former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino explains controversial Emmanuel Sanders non-catch

1 hr ago

Watch every NFL team that protested ahead of Sunday’s early games

Watch every NFL team that protested ahead of Sunday’s early games

1 hr ago

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus

3 hours ago

Rob Riggle plays therapist in his week 3 NFL picks

Rob Riggle plays therapist in his week 3 NFL picks

3 hours ago

More NFL Videos»