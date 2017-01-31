Yogi Ferrell is the Bolt of Energy the Dallas Mavericks Needed

Signed to a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks, Yogi Ferrell has given the Mavs the bolt of energy they have needed.

Six hours before Yogi Ferrell was about to suit up for another D-League game in Erie, Pennsylvania, he received a call about the Dallas Mavericks wanting to sign him to a 10-day contract.

That night he was on a plane to Dallas and at 8AM in the next morning, he was in the practice facility learning Rick Carlisle’s system.

Fast forward three days and the Mavericks have two straight wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers with Yogi Ferrell as their starting point guard.

In Ferrell’s first two games, he is averaging 14 points, five assists, and three steals in just over 36 minutes a game. More importantly, Ferrell committed ZERO turnovers in his first six quarters and has given the Mavericks a bolt of energy at the point guard position.

“A lot of credit to Yogi. Yogi has came in and turned up the tempo of this team. He plays with a good confidence, fearlessness. He gets in the paint. His speed is really something that is helping everybody. He has picked up the offense tremendously,” Wesley Matthews said at his locker after the game.

Whether the Mavs want to admit it or not, Ferrell has given the team a spark like Deron Williams hasn’t this season at point guard.

His ability to take the ball and run the court has been crucial over the past couple of games. From running the break to getting into the paint, Ferrell is opening up more shots for other guys on the perimeter and mid-range.

His defense that has given the Mavericks a nice changeup also.

“He is very persistent. Played good position. He is a guy that has the energy to pick up full and to chase a guy like Irving around….He really followed everything to a T and made it tough on him.”

Ferrell had two steals against San Antonio and four steals against Cleveland (Deron Williams has six steals over his last 12 games). He was chasing Kyrie Irving all over the court and had a hand in his face the majority of the game.

The energy he brought was contagious.

“It shows the importance of point guards in this league, playmaking and energy. Positive energy. He had two great nights, he deserves this. He is a kid that has worked extremely hard,” Rick Carlisle said post game. “He went undrafted, which we were surprised by. This is great for him. It’s a great opportunity for the next seven or eight days.”

His knowledge of the game and ability to learn on the fly was praised by Carlisle before his first game over the weekend and is being praised by Nowitzki two games in.

“He’s been great [in his two games]. Picking up the plays on the fly. Making plays on both ends of the floor. Seems fearless, obviously coming in and going against Tony Parker and Kyrie, two of the best at the position. He held is own….very aggressive and he has been great for sure,” Nowitzki said.

Now Ferrell looks to keep up his impressive play against Philadelphia on Wednesday night, but for now, he’s soaking it all in.

“I’m definitely on cloud nine right now. Obviously growing up, I wouldn’t think I would get this opportunity. Especially beating two of the top teams in the league. But I have stayed with it, stuck to my strengths. Trust my teammates. Trust the gameplan,” Ferrell said after the win against Cleveland.

Wonder if this will be permanent at some point #mffl pic.twitter.com/T0qCHBjJLK — TheSmokingCuban (@thesmokingcuban) January 31, 2017

Fans are loving Yogi in Dallas, Yogi is loving it, and the organization is loving it. The real question is if the makeshift locker nameplate above will last more than 10 days.

But if Ferrell keeps up his impressive play and the Mavericks keep winning, it will be hard for the Mavericks to let him go.

This article originally appeared on