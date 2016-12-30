LeBron James doesn’t think much of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart or possibly doesn’t even know who he is. That’s the vibe the King gave off after Smart wanted to get into James’ face in the third quarter.

After the third-year guard fouled the Cleveland Cavaliers star Thursday night, Smart tried to confront James, apparently upset by the collision.

Cavaliers players and an official stopped Smart from reaching LeBron, who turned back and dismissively looked off Smart.

“Whose mans is this?” – LeBron https://t.co/0GMxC2rNdK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2016

The Celtics must have had James and the Cavs’ full attention later in the game, as Boston cut its 20-point third-quarter deficit to one late in the fourth. But the Cavs held on for a 124-118 victory as LeBron finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.