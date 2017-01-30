Watch Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan act like fans caught on the Jumbotron

Nunzio Ingrassia

Toronto Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan aren’t shy about showing off their ever-growing bromance. The two joke around in the locker room almost on a nightly basis.

On Sunday, their friendship was on full display in a way that fans can fully understand. Before their game against the Magic, Lowry and DeRozan were sitting on the bench when they noticed they were front and center on the Jumbotron. Now for NBA stars like these two, this is commonplace. But Lowry took the moment to act like a regular fan, waving his hands and just enjoying the moment.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another NBA star tandem that gets along better than these two.

