Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo float through the air and throw down a double-clutch dunk

Rob Perez

They don’t call Giannis Antetokounmpo “The Greek Freak” for nothing. Every night, he seems to use his unfathomable athleticism and ludicrously dynamic physique do something unique.

On Friday night, as his Milwaukee Bucks played host to the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo fulfilled his “WTF WAS THAT!?” quota early in the first quarter — soaring through the air, double-pumping, and throwing down a vicious transition slam.

He legitimately looks like he was Photoshopped into a real-life basketball game.

It’s not a stretch to say Antetokounmpo has joined the NBA ranks of “must-see players” — you just have no clue what he’s going to do next…

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking during the first half against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Milwaukee.

18

gallery: The NBA's 17 biggest surprises halfway through the 2017 season

Aaron Gash | Associated Press