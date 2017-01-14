Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo float through the air and throw down a double-clutch dunk

They don’t call Giannis Antetokounmpo “The Greek Freak” for nothing. Every night, he seems to use his unfathomable athleticism and ludicrously dynamic physique do something unique.

On Friday night, as his Milwaukee Bucks played host to the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo fulfilled his “WTF WAS THAT!?” quota early in the first quarter — soaring through the air, double-pumping, and throwing down a vicious transition slam.

Giannis…this is just ridiculous https://t.co/nrn9yVIBeW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 14, 2017

He legitimately looks like he was Photoshopped into a real-life basketball game.

It’s not a stretch to say Antetokounmpo has joined the NBA ranks of “must-see players” — you just have no clue what he’s going to do next…