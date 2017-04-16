Watch an emotional Isaiah Thomas get introduced in Boston before Game 1 vs. Bulls
The 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas died in a car accident Saturday morning, and Thomas decided to play in Sunday’s playoff-opener at home against the Bulls despite dealing with the tragedy.
He was understandably emotional in the moments leading up to tip-off, and received a thunderous ovation as he was introduced to the fans in attendance.
An emotional Isaiah Thomas was introduced by the @celtics to a standing ovation ahead of tonight's game. #NBAPlayoffs #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/WqxFPmiu71
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017
Thomas honored his late sister with a message on his sneakers.
Isaiah Thomas starts for Boston. He's wearing sneakers to honor his sister. pic.twitter.com/bkVq4gfhB0
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 16, 2017
And once the game got going, there was no sign that he was feeling the weight of the circumstances.
Isaiah Thomas connects from deep on @NBAonTNT!#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XJpK0YkDsd
— NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017
"Just the kind of start Boston was hoping for from Thomas." pic.twitter.com/XCnSZGcbCM
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2017