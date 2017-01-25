Warriors say NBA legend Jerry West is doing well after being hospitalized Tuesday

NBA legend Jerry West was hospitalized on Tuesday, but is now doing well according to a spokesman for the Golden State Warriors. West, 78, works as an executive board member for the team, and completed a brilliant 14-year Hall of Fame career as a player in 1974.

“Johnny said his Dad is doing well,” Steve Kerr said (via The Mercury News), after receiving a text from West’s son, who also works for the team. “That’s great news. We don’t have any details except that he’s doing fine.”

The Associated Press reports that West suffered a fall on Tuesday. TMZ reported that the incident took place at a country club in Los Angeles.