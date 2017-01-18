Ty Lue says Draymond Green ‘wanted to send a message’ with flagrant foul on LeBron

Midway through the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Draymond Green collided with LeBron James and was whistled for a flagrant foul for his actions.

Draymond vs LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/Um9bzys8Gu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2017

It probably should have been only a common foul, but given Green’s history and LeBron’s reaction, the referees did what they thought was right. Green mocked James immediately following the play, although the Cavaliers superstar seemed unfazed by it all afterward.

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about the play Wednesday, and though he didn’t believe it was dirty, he did believe that there was intent on the part of Green to send LeBron a message.

Ty Lue said he didn't think Draymond's foul on LeBron was "dirty" but he did say it was a "statement" adding, "He wanted to send a message" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2017

The idea that James could possibly be intimidated by a hard foul at midcourt is laughable, but it’s not surprising that in this budding rivalry between the league’s two best teams players are attempting to use physical play against one another in order to gain an advantage.