Tony Romo will reportedly be in uniform for the Dallas Mavericks’ final game of the season

The Dallas Mavericks plan to honor former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo by making him a member of the team for a day, according to a report from ESPN. Romo is expected to be in uniform and on the bench for the final regular-season home game against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said on multiple occasions over the past week that the club would be looking to add “a pass-first point guard” before playing out the season’s final five days. People within the organization, sources tell ESPN, say he has been referring to Romo.

The Mavericks plan to treat him like an actual player on the roster for the day, sources said, even though Romo won’t actually play in the game.

Cuban is able to do this only because his team has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Had the Mavericks remained in the race, there’s no way they’d risk the distraction by pulling off such an unusual stunt.

Romo announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week, after playing for the Cowboys for 14 seasons.