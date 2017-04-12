Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys teammates show up to cheer Tony Romo in a Mavs uniform

Andre Vergara

Tony Romo suited up for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, so you know his old Cowboys teammates were gonna be there to cheer him on.

Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Witten, Jason Garrett, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Sean Lee, Zack Martin, Doug Free and La’el Collins were in a Cowboys contingent almost 20 deep to watch Romo go through pregame warmups, get introduced by the P.A. announcer and salute the crowd with a thank-you speech before taking a seat on the bench for the Mavs’ home finale against the Nuggets.

