Watch Tony Romo put on a show during the Dallas Mavericks’ pregame warmups

Andrew Lynch

Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat: Tony Romo won’t be checking into Tuesday night’s game for the Dallas Mavericks. And that’s a shame, especially when you see Romo’s silky smooth moves.

The Mavericks invited Romo to take part in warmups and the pregame layup line ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback put on a show:

Romo showed off some fancy dribbling, pulled up for jumpers (at one point, he was 2-for-5 in warmups), and tussled with Dallas big man Nerlens Noel. Some of his old Cowboys teammates were in the building as well:

Again, Romo will spend the game on the bench, as he didn’t sign an actual contract with the Mavs. Coach Rick Carlisle explained why to ESPN.com earlier this week:

“It’s just not a good idea to take a football athlete and throw him in an NBA game,” Carlisle said, via ESPN. “It’s a completely different kind of sport. No. 2, to sign him we would have to go through a tremendous amount of screening, physicals, all those things. It’s not in the best interest of anybody to do that.”

But giving Dallas fans one last opportunity to see Romo in a professional sports environment was a smart way for the Mavericks to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night.

