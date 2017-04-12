Watch Tony Romo put on a show during the Dallas Mavericks’ pregame warmups

Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat: Tony Romo won’t be checking into Tuesday night’s game for the Dallas Mavericks. And that’s a shame, especially when you see Romo’s silky smooth moves.

The Mavericks invited Romo to take part in warmups and the pregame layup line ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback put on a show:

Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line…. — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017

Tony Romo going behind the back pic.twitter.com/fWmX1zmA6u — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

.@tonyromo takes the court for the @dallasmavs' warmup line and goes behind his back before scoring on his first layup. #DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/mlqUOxWxJM — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) April 12, 2017

Tony Romo getting up jumpers pic.twitter.com/DHohRd9Doq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

Romo showed off some fancy dribbling, pulled up for jumpers (at one point, he was 2-for-5 in warmups), and tussled with Dallas big man Nerlens Noel. Some of his old Cowboys teammates were in the building as well:

Jason Witten is here to support Tony Romo. #DALvsDEN — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) April 12, 2017

Again, Romo will spend the game on the bench, as he didn’t sign an actual contract with the Mavs. Coach Rick Carlisle explained why to ESPN.com earlier this week:

“It’s just not a good idea to take a football athlete and throw him in an NBA game,” Carlisle said, via ESPN. “It’s a completely different kind of sport. No. 2, to sign him we would have to go through a tremendous amount of screening, physicals, all those things. It’s not in the best interest of anybody to do that.”

But giving Dallas fans one last opportunity to see Romo in a professional sports environment was a smart way for the Mavericks to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night.