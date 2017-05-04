San Antonio Spurs’ Tony Parker carried off court after non-contact leg injury

Andrew Lynch

Tony Parker had turned back the clock in the 2017 NBA playoffs to play some of his best basketball of the season.

Unfortunately, Parker’s postseason renaissance took a scary turn on Wednesday night, as the San Antonio Spurs point guard was carried off the court with what appeared to be a non-contact left knee injury.

The Spurs announced Parker suffered an unspecified left leg injury and would undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Parker entered Game 2 averaging 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.4 minutes per game in the playoffs. He had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists on Wednesday night, with the Spurs leading handily when he went down.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was clearly emotional as he answered reporters’ questions about Parker’s injury after the game, allowing that “it’s not good.” Manu Ginobili echoed Popovich’s comments, saying the Spurs “kind of know we’re not going to see him any time soon.”

Game 3 between the Rockets and Spurs is on Friday in Houston.

December 22, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

8

gallery: The most disappointing players of the 2017 NBA postseason so far, ranked

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | Gary A. Vasquez