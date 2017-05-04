San Antonio Spurs’ Tony Parker carried off court after non-contact leg injury

Tony Parker had turned back the clock in the 2017 NBA playoffs to play some of his best basketball of the season.

Unfortunately, Parker’s postseason renaissance took a scary turn on Wednesday night, as the San Antonio Spurs point guard was carried off the court with what appeared to be a non-contact left knee injury.

Tony Parker injures knee, carried off court by teammates. pic.twitter.com/RYdWjLM0AT — NBA.com (@NBAcom) May 4, 2017

The Spurs announced Parker suffered an unspecified left leg injury and would undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Parker entered Game 2 averaging 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.4 minutes per game in the playoffs. He had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists on Wednesday night, with the Spurs leading handily when he went down.

Obviously doesn't look good for Tony Parker's knee. Hoping it's OK but if he's gone maybe this series isn't meant to be. Now up to Kawhi. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2017

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was clearly emotional as he answered reporters’ questions about Parker’s injury after the game, allowing that “it’s not good.” Manu Ginobili echoed Popovich’s comments, saying the Spurs “kind of know we’re not going to see him any time soon.”

Game 3 between the Rockets and Spurs is on Friday in Houston.